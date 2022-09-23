It returned! Subscribe to the annual Smiles Club and buy up to 30 thousand miles for R$10 per thousand

The Smiles Day Club is coming, a day full of offers for those who are part of the Club, but the smiles is already in a warm up mood and came back with another exclusive offer for readers of PP! 🎉 Subscribing to the Smiles Club 1,000 annual Plan until 10 am on Monday (26) exclusively in this link, you earn a bonus of 4,000 miles on membership and, during the first 3 months, you will receive coupons to buy up to 30,000 miles for R$10 per thousand. In total, it is possible to have up to 46,000 miles in 12 months for one CPM [custo para cada mil milhas] of BRL 16.93.

Supply mechanics

Subscribe to the annual 1000 Club and receive:

month no. 1: 1,000 miles + 4,000 bonus miles + 1 purchase coupon for up to 10,000 miles for R$100

month no. 2: 1000 miles + 1 purchase coupon for up to 10,000 miles for R$100

month no. 3: 1000 miles + 1 purchase coupon for up to 10,000 miles for R$100

month no. 4: 1000 miles

month no. 5: 1000 miles

month no. 6: 1000 miles

month no. 7: 1000 miles

month no. 8: 1000 miles

month no. 9: 1000 miles

month no. 10: 1000 miles

month no. 11: 1000 miles

month no. 12: 1000 miles

Over 12 months:

Plan Miles: 12,000

Bonus Miles: 4,000

Total accumulation: 16,000 + 3 coupons that offer the purchase of 10,000 miles for R$100

Cost per thousand miles

The annual Clube Smiles 1,000 costs BRL 39.90 per month – therefore, the investment over the 12 months will be BRL 478.80 for an accrual of 16,000 miles. In this case, the CPM (cost per thousand miles) will be R$ 29.92.

However, you can take advantage of the three coupons to purchase up to 10,000 miles each for a cost of R$ 100. That is, if you buy all the Smiles miles offered, your CPM (cost per thousand miles) at the end of the 12 months will be in BRL 16.93 [46.000 milhas no total por R$ 778,80].

Smiles Club

Clube Smiles is a subscription package offered by Smiles, which allows participants to maximize the accumulation of miles in its program. Through a subscription, which can be monthly or yearly (in the case of the current promotion), you will receive an amount in miles in your account every month, according to the plan you choose. By being part of the Smiles Club, you have several other benefits, such as exclusive/differentiated promotions, redemptions with special conditions and longer validity of miles.

Differentiated promotions

Smiles is very aggressive in the number of promotions it offers to its participants. Among them, there are some that offer different conditions for those who are members of the Smiles Club, in which subscribers receive a greater benefit than other participants. See an example of a bonus transfer promotion from Esfera to Smiles:

Redemption with special conditions

In addition to the accumulation possibilities, Smiles also offers its Club members special conditions for redeeming tickets. Often, when searching for a ticket on Smiles, you will come across the situation below, in which lower prices are offered to Club members:

Important informations

Minimum stay of 12 months at Clube Smiles;

Promotion valid only for new members of the Smiles Club;

Promotion valid only until 10 am on Monday (26);

Exclusive promotion for subscriptions made through this link.

This can be a excellent opportunity for those who wish to subscribe to the Smiles Club, since, in addition to enjoying all the benefits of the club, you can acquire up to 46,000 miles in 12 months for only R$16.93 per thousand. Consider that it is not possible to reach this value even with the best bank transfer promotions.

