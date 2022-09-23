“It was an indication of Dorival”; Ceni’s dream turns into “dust” and São Paulo can lose striker to Flamengo

O Sao Paulo is fully focused on the dispute of the great final of the Copa Sudamericana. The team led by Rogerio Ceni face Independiente del Valle, on the 1st of October, in Córdoba, Argentina. Meanwhile, the board is already planning for the next season and names are speculated.

Flamengo is also at the same stage and even without confirmation if Dorival Júnior will renew his contract, the board is already receiving some suggestions from the coach to incorporate the squad for the next season and one of the indications frustrates São Paulo’s plans.

According to journalist Thiago Asmar, better known as “Pilhado”, Flamengo is interested in hiring striker Pedro Henrique, who is also of interest to São Paulo. The search for the two clubs was confirmed by the athlete’s staff according to “Revista Colorada”.

“Dorival, who still doesn’t know if he’s going to renew with Flamengo… It was an indication of Dorival, so it’s bombshell news”, said Asmar, in a video on his Youtube channel. The player was requested by coach Rogério Ceni for the next season, but the entry of Flamengo may make negotiations even more difficult.