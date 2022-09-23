“It was recommended by Dorival, so it’s bombshell news”; P. Raul becomes ‘dust’ and Pilhado confirms rival’s titleholder with strength to reinforce Fla

Planning for 2023 seems to have started ahead of time at Ninho do Urubu and Dorival nominated RS striker for the squad

Dorival Junior there is still no guarantee that it will remain in the Flamengo for 2023. With a contract until December, the coach depends on his performance in the World Cups – Mais Querido disputes the decisions of Libertadores against Athletico-PR and that of Brazil against Corinthians -, but he has already indicated interesting names to strengthen the squad. Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel are aware of the players suggested by the current commission.

In recent days, striker Pedro Raul, one of the top scorers of the Brazilian Championship, was probed by the leaders of Mengão. As he is on loan to Goiás, Braz and Spindel learned about the definitive terms of the deal with Kashiwa Reysol, from Japan, a club that owns the rights to the 25-year-old striker.

But, a little while ago, the journalist Thiago Asmarbetter known as “Plundered”informed another name in Mengão’s sights for 2023: Pedro Henrique, International striker. The portal “Color Magazine”, which covers the day to day of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, got in touch with the businessmen of the 32-year-old centre-forward, who confirmed the red-black demand, as well as that of São Paulo.

“Dorival, who still doesn’t know if he will renew with Flamengo… It was an indication of Dorival, so it’s bombshell news”informed Asmar, in video on your YouTube channel. At Inter, Pedro Henrique has been used as a winger in Mano Menezes’ scheme and the formula is having an effect.

Author of the two goals in the victory against Atlético-GO in the last round of the Brazilian Championship, Pedro Henrique reached the mark of seven in the season for Inter. Six of them came in the tournament in which the gaucho team is in the runner-up and with remote chances of title. In Beira-Rio, the 32-year-old striker earns around R$300,000 a month, according to Bolavip Brasil, and his contract expires only in December 2023.