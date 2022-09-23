“It won’t be back until 2023”; After Bruno Henrique, Flamengo loses Libertadores Champion indefinitely and Nação regrets on the web

the defender Rodrigo Caio will undergo a new procedure in the left knee that will leave him out over the course of the current season. That’s because, Flamengo reported this Thursday afternoon (22), that the defender who has been away from the pitch since July 10, will undergo a arthroscopy on the left knee. In a video released by Rubro-Negro, the doctor Tannuere appeared next to the defender.

In the publication, the doctor clarifies that the defender had been showing a positive response in the first stage, but clarified that it ended up not going as expected. “It was an injury in a place where he had had a previous injury, a suture. There was the possibility of conservative treatment without surgery to wait for it to heal again. If that didn’t happen, we would have to perform an arthroscopy, and that’s what we’re communicating today.”

“He had a very big improvement, but in our understanding below what we expect for a high performance athlete. So in the next few years, an arthroscopy will be performed to perform this surgical repair on this meniscus injury. We believe the recovery time is six to eight weeks, which makes it clear that he will no longer play with us this year.” clarified.

visibly downcast, Rodrigo Caio spoke about the injury. O defender made a point of highlighting that he will dedicate himself to the maximum to be physically ready for the next season. “I made a point of being there. Leave a message: I think it was a very difficult year for me physically and mentally. Some injuries caused me to practically miss the season. I didn’t come to regret anything, on the contrary. I feel privileged for everything I’ve built in my career and for everything I have in my life. Without a doubt, it will be another obstacle overcome.”

“I want to leave a message for all the people who meet me on a daily basis, being a flamengoist or not. I always receive kind words. Rodrigo’s story did not end here. I strongly believe in my strength and God’s purpose. I made a point of leaving this message for the people who cheer for me. We see you next season and I will do everything to deliver the most to the nation, which leaves us with the greatest conviction that it is worth all the effort to achieve our goals.”, highlighted the defender.