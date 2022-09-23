Itabirito: more than 200 Vale employees and contractors will end up in hospital with food poisoning | I’m news

On the morning of this Friday (23), more than 60 employees who provide services in Vale’s area, from workers at the mining company itself to employees of contractors, such as Mip Engenharia, Construtora Barbosa Mello and Construcap Ccps Engenharia E Comercio Sa, were poisoned. food and needed medical care in Itabirito, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais.





Employees of companies that work with mining, construction, buildings, energy and infrastructure were referred to Hospital São Vicente de Paulo and also to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Itabirito.

At Hospital São Vicente de Paulo, according to the management of the hospital unit, there are more than 60 employees who are being referred for medical care. In the UPA, 80 workers were assisted and there are still 80 more employees awaiting assistance.

It is not yet possible to specify the exact number of employees who are intoxicated, but both places are in great demand due to the event. Services are overloaded, so many workers are arriving and accumulating to receive care.

“I’ve been sick since last night. I didn’t even go to work today. I just found out about the stampede of collaborators with the same symptoms as me”said a worker to the I’m news.

In the UPA alone, for example, there are four general practitioners (general practitioners) and two pediatricians attending this morning. Considering that the unit is already overcrowded at this time of year, when there are sudden changes in temperature, it is possible to imagine the chaos generated by the food poisoning situation of Vale employees and contractors, which is compromising the care of other cases.

According to Cleusa de Lourdes Claudino, Secretary of Health, in contact with the I’m newsthere are several people who provide services in the Vale area who ate at a company restaurant and felt sick, and food poisoning was identified.

Food poisoning is a condition that arises after the consumption of food contaminated by toxins, produced by fungi or bacteria, which is more common in food that has been poorly stored, that is out of date or that has not been prepared following good practices. of hygiene. Symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, headache and diarrhea, in addition to extreme tiredness, weakness and dehydration, may appear after intoxication.

That’s why the Health Surveillance has also been to the company, made the proper notification and collected food samples, to identify what would have caused food poisoning in employees.

The report contacted Vale, which issued the following note: “Vale regrets what happened and is providing all assistance to employees. The causes are being investigated.”