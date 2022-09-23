“I’ve matured and I’m in a moment of rediscovery” [ENTREVISTA] · Rolling Stone

Any Gabrielly announces solo career managed by Simon Fuller, founder of Now United

Fernanda Decaris (@ferdecaris) Posted on 9/22/2022 at 4:15 pm – Updated at 4:57 pm

Any Gabriellya Brazilian member of the Now United, will follow a solo career managed by the creator of Now United, Simon Fuller. In an exclusive interview, Any explains the main reason for the decision.

I listened to my intuition and I’m glad there were people who trusted me. I have matured a lot during the years in Now United, and now I wanted to be able to have more freedom, as much as I was happy with what I was doing, I wanted to explore other areas as an artist.

Gabrielly is 19 years old and in addition to his passage through Now United, collects works as an actress, voice actress and TV shows. She explains that she prepared to leave the group for a year and that she is looking for a new identity that reflects her maturity as an artist.

It’s a process of rediscovery, I’m open to the world, I love the Now United, But I want to present myself differently and convey a message about who I am today and what I want to be (…) I will keep working hard as I always have, with grace, being kind, respecting everyone and always having fun.”

Any Gabrielly from now on

Among his greatest inspirations, Gabrielly quotes Beyonce, and says that what he loves most is singing and performing, something he intends to focus on his career, but doesn’t want to put aside his other talents.

My focus now is my career as a singer, I really like this universe and that’s what Now United showed me, I love to do shows, but I’m still going to do other things for sure, I should appear in some movies [sem querer dar spoilers rs]but I am completely in love with the pop universe.

I must have 20 songs recorded, some of them may never see the light of day, or may be released. I’m getting ready.

Simon Fuller He also commented: “Any is an extraordinary talent who represents Brazil with pride and passion and whose personal trajectory perfectly reflects the concept of Now United. I am excited to be working with her on her solo career and excited to find a new young Brazilian talent as special as she is to continue the story of Now United”.

forever united

The group Now United will perform a farewell show after the solo career announcement of Any Gabrielly on the 19th of November at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo.

“It’s going to be a great show. Once I was in my dad’s car and I told him ‘I’m only going to feel like a real artist when I get on that stage’ and now I’m going to perform at Allianz Park, It’s a very iconic place for me, that alone makes my heart flutter. I can’t give away too many spoilers, but it’s definitely going to be a very special performance.”

The group is also looking for a Brazilian member to fill the vacancy left by Any, who took the opportunity to leave tips for the next generation.

The tip I have for the next member is that you can be very good at what you do, but first of all be yourself, sometimes we are so busy focusing on what they want us to be that we forget our essence. We are unique and that’s what makes it more interesting.

Check out the testimonial Any Gabrielly on your social network.

@anygabriellyofficial It’s time to start this new chapter. I hope you at the shows to be part of this story 🤍✨ #NowUnitedForever @Now United ♬ original sound – Any Gabrielly

SERVICE – Now United in São Paulo

Date: November 19, 2022, Saturday

Place: Allianz Parque / Sao Paulo

Opening Gates: 16:00 hours

Show hours: 20:00 hours

Age rating: 14 years old – From 05 to 13 years old only accompanied by parents or legal representatives

Public Sale: September 27, 2022 at 10:00 am

Tickets: dand BRL 175.00 to BRL 600.00

