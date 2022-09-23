James Webb Space Telescope captures the clearest images of Neptune’s rings in over 30 years

Record has not been observed since NASA’s Voyager 2 observed the planet on a flyby in 1986.

Disclosure / NASA

Neptune’s rings haven’t been seen since 1986



The James Webb Space Telescope has made yet another major revelation. It released the clearest images in more than 30 years of Neptune’s rings. The images, released by NASA on its official website, makes it possible to clearly observe the rings around the planet and the faintest dust lanes. “It’s been three decades since we last saw these faint, dusty rings, and this is the first time we’ve seen them in infrared,” notes Heidi Hammel, Neptune system expert and Webb interdisciplinary scientist. In a statement, the agency said some rings had not been seen since “when NASA’s Voyager 2 became the first spacecraft to observe Neptune during its flyby in 1989.” According to NASA, ever since Neptune was discovered in 1846, it has fascinated researchers. The planet is located 30 times farther from the Sun than Earth and is characterized as an ice giant because of the chemical composition of its interior. It is rich in elements heavier than hydrogen and helium, which explains its blue appearance. The agency’s explanations point out that the photo released by him does not show the real color of the planet because James Webb’s infrared is absorbed by methane gas. In addition to the never-before-seen images of the planet’s rings, the telescope also captured seven of Neptune’s 14 known moons.