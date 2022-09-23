Janones says letter may have been FHC’s “last political act”

Deputy André Janones (Avante) said this Thursday (22.Sep.2022) that the defense of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) to the “pro-democracy vote” can be the “Last Political Act” of the toucan.

Earlier, FHC defended a vote in favor of democracy and described agendas associated with PT candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He urged voters to choose candidates committed to fighting poverty, preserving the environment and strengthening institutions.

In response, Janones, who declared his support for Lula in this year’s elections, praised the former president’s position and stated that he “to history as a giant”.

“I never imagined FHC would get emotional, but I got goosebumps reading this tweet! There is nothing more beautiful in humanity than democracy, because it precedes any manifestation of love for the next! Perhaps these words will be your last political act, FHC, and you will go down in history as a giant”, published the deputy.

Below is the publication:

WHO IS JANONES

In 2018, lawyer André Janones was the 3rd most voted deputy in Minas Gerais. At the time, he was elected to his 1st term in the Chamber. On August 4, he withdrew his pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic to support PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The miner became known nationally from 2020, when he dedicated himself to answering questions and defending guidelines related to Emergency Aid in the pandemic. On his social networks, the deputy made live broadcasts and committed himself to projects related to the theme. On Facebook alone, Janones has 8 million followers.

Before reaching Congress, the deputy ran for mayor of Ituiutaba, his hometown, but was unsuccessful. Later, already in the Chamber, the politician was the subject of a process in the Ethics Council for alleged breach of decorum when saying that he would reveal the “scoundrels” and the “vagrants” of the House. The representation did not go forward and ended up shelved.