Jeffrey Dahmer: The Story of the Serial Killer Turned into a Netflix Series

Netflix has released its new true crime series, Dahmer: An American Cannibal. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most brutal serial killers in the United States, the work tells how the man raped and killed 17 people.

It’s such a cheesy story that the series has been a hit on the streaming service. More than that, the production has led many people to research who Jeffrey Dahmer is. With that in mind, the Canaltech decided to tell a little more about this criminal, what he did with his victims and why he became a series on Netflix.

What did Jeffrey Dahmer do with victims?

Jeffrey Dahmer was a white, blond man who committed 17 murders between 1978 and 1991. His victims were gay men and boys, like himself, who were killed by strangulation. Before killing them, however, Dahmer would rape them. In addition to sexual violence, the criminal also committed cannibalism and necrophilia (sexual intercourse with dead people).

Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters you already know right… Dahmer: An American Cannibal is now available. pic.twitter.com/2jHhN20ALD — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) September 21, 2022

His first crime happened three weeks after graduating from school. He smothered a backpacker identified as Steven Hicks and stored his bones in his garden. This was, in fact, a common practice of the killer: keeping pieces of his victims in plastic bags and eventually consuming them later. The technique of cleaning corpses was learned from his father Lionel Dahmer, who was a chemist.

Did Jeffrey Dahmer suffer from any illness?

It is common to think that serial killers suffer from some mental disorder. In the case of Jeffrey Dahmer, experts say he suffered from Asperger’s syndrome, a condition on the autistic spectrum usually with more functional adaptation. Furthermore, he was diagnosed with borderline, schizotypal and psychotic personality.

Evan Peters plays the psychopath Jeffrey Dahmer. (Image: Playback/Netflix)

It is worth mentioning that alcohol abuse since childhood may have contributed to his aggressive behavior. Investigators also found that her mother had mental problems when she was pregnant with him, which led to her taking a lot of medication during her pregnancy.

What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer?

Even committing so many crimes, Dahmer was not arrested. This situation may be explained by structural racism, and the fact that he had light skin and eyes helped in impunity. In addition, the negligence of the police was a determining factor in his being free for longer.

Jeffrey Dahmer was on active duty for 23 years, until he was caught in 1991. In jail, he was beaten to death (Photo: Reproduction/Milwaukee Police Department)

When he was finally convicted of 15 murders, Dahmer received a life sentence. In 1994, in jail, he was assigned to do a task with two other inmates, one of them being Christopher Scarver, who questioned him about the murder of black people. The two argued and Scarver beat him with an iron bar. Dahmer succumbed to his injuries and died a short time later.

What is the Netflix series about Jeffrey Dahmer like?

With ten episodes, Dahmer: An American Cannibal has a chance of being successful. That’s because it brings a heavy cast with Evan Peters (X-Men Apocalypse) in the lead role, as well as Niecy Nash, Molly Ringwald, Richard Jenkisn, among others. Ryan Murphy, winner of 5 Golden Globe and 7 Emmy Awards and known for series such as American Horror Story.

The sister of Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer’s victim and the real Rita in 1992: pic.twitter.com/AvcyIkJm1o — Serial Bias (@Viesdeserie) September 22, 2022

The plot has also been praised for its fidelity to the true story. you can watch Dahmer: An American Cannibal on Netflix.