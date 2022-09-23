Joca defends Lou and suffers at the hands of Nadir in Cara e Coragem | come around

Pat (Paolla Oliveira) forced him to reveal to his mother, Nadir (Stella Maria Rodrigues), who is Lou’s father (Vitória Bohn), and the consequences are the worst.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Nadir (Stella Maria Rodrigues) is upset by the revelation of Joca (Leopoldo Pacheco) — Photo: TV Globo
Cornered, he tells the truth and feels the woman’s fury:
“I don’t want to hear it! I don’t even want to look at your face. Pat, get your father out of my sight or I don’t know what I’m capable of,” she says, disgusted.
Joca tries to leave, but the stuntwoman stops him and demands that he face the situation.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) demands that her father face the situation — Photo: TV Globo
Nadir restarts the discussion, and the tennis teacher dodges, claiming he didn’t mean to, that “it was a shock, it was two parallel worlds colliding!”
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Joca (Leopoldo Pacheco) defends Lou (Vitória Bohn) against Nadir (Stella Maria Rodrigues) — Photo: TV Globo
The housewife gets even more angry, calls Lou a crook, but Pat protects her sister. And Joca comes out in defense of his youngest daughter:
“Don’t talk about Lou like that, Nadir. I’m the rogue here, the bastard. And I had to feel like I could lose my daughter in that hospital to understand that I love Lou, and that I made a lot of mistakes with her.”
The scenes will air from this Friday’s chapter, 9/23, of Cara e Coragem.
23 set
Friday
Rico confirms to Pat that she and Lou are sisters. Moa, Alfredo and Armandinho are also shocked by the revelation. Anita discovers that Leonardo stayed under a false name at a cheap hotel on the day of his sister’s death. Cleide discovers that Renan is the father of the child that Isis is expecting. Renan forces Lucas to take him to the hospital where Lou is hospitalized. Dagmar despairs when called to go to the police station. Pat confronts Joca and demands an explanation from his father. The doctor announces that Lou’s surgery was a success, but her condition is still serious. Danilo tells Rebeca that the detective has news about the investigation. Lou wakes up after the surgery and kicks Rico out of his room. Pressured by Pat, Joca tells Nadir that he is Lou’s father. Nadir is furious with Joca’s betrayal and throws him out of the house. Anita tells Dona Lia that the police may think she was the one who killed Clarice, if Dagmar doesn’t confirm Regina and Leonardo’s alibi. Marcela and Paulo interrogate Dagmar.
