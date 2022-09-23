Joca defends Lou and suffers at the hands of Nadir in Cara e Coragem | come around

23 set Friday

Rico confirms to Pat that she and Lou are sisters. Moa, Alfredo and Armandinho are also shocked by the revelation. Anita discovers that Leonardo stayed under a false name at a cheap hotel on the day of his sister’s death. Cleide discovers that Renan is the father of the child that Isis is expecting. Renan forces Lucas to take him to the hospital where Lou is hospitalized. Dagmar despairs when called to go to the police station. Pat confronts Joca and demands an explanation from his father. The doctor announces that Lou’s surgery was a success, but her condition is still serious. Danilo tells Rebeca that the detective has news about the investigation. Lou wakes up after the surgery and kicks Rico out of his room. Pressured by Pat, Joca tells Nadir that he is Lou’s father. Nadir is furious with Joca’s betrayal and throws him out of the house. Anita tells Dona Lia that the police may think she was the one who killed Clarice, if Dagmar doesn’t confirm Regina and Leonardo’s alibi. Marcela and Paulo interrogate Dagmar.

