Johnny Depp is dating lawyer who defended him in lawsuit

Joelle Rich is a mother of two, is in the process of getting divorced and works in London
Johnny Depp59, has a new love after all the imbroglio generated by the separation from Amber Heard36. The American actor is dating the British lawyer Joelle Richaccording to the American website Page Six.
Rich was even the one who represented the artist in the action against the British tabloid The Sun, whom he accused of slander for portraying him as a “thunderer” of ex-wife. The duo asked for a millionaire compensation, but lost the action.
THE attorney she is in the process of getting divorced, although she is already separated from her husband. She is a mother of two sons and operates in London. Despite not having participated in the actor’s trial in the defamation case involving Heard, in United States, she was present in court.
At the time, still in the beginning of the relationship, Johnny depp and Joelle Rich they would have met discreetly in hotels, according to Page Six. Representatives of the two cited could not be reached by the publication for comment.
Before the relationship came to light, it was speculated that the actor was involved with Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who won the case against amber heard. At the time, Vasquez denied the information. She said it was a “sexist” rumor and that it would be “unethical”.
Amber Heard releases ‘diary’ with details of alleged abuse by Johnny Depp
The actress Amber Heard continues to seek evidence to show his innocence, even after losing the defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Depp. The trial ended on June 1 and the artist was compensated in BRL 40 million.
heard participated in an interview on the program dateline and showed medical documents that “represented years of real-time explanations of what was going on,” she said. The documents have reports since 2011, when the two met. THE actress and depp made it official in 2012, and after getting married in 2015, they divorced in 2016. Read in full!