Johnny Depp is dating lawyer who defended him in lawsuit

On 09/23/2022 8:03

Johnny Depp59, has a new love after all the imbroglio generated by the separation from Amber Heard36. The American actor is dating the British lawyer Joelle Richaccording to the American website Page Six.

Rich was even the one who represented the artist in the action against the British tabloid The Sun, whom he accused of slander for portraying him as a “thunderer” of ex-wife. The duo asked for a millionaire compensation, but lost the action.

THE attorney she is in the process of getting divorced, although she is already separated from her husband. She is a mother of two sons and operates in London. Despite not having participated in the actor’s trial in the defamation case involving Heard, in United States, she was present in court.

At the time, still in the beginning of the relationship, Johnny depp and Joelle Rich they would have met discreetly in hotels, according to Page Six. Representatives of the two cited could not be reached by the publication for comment.