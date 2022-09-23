Johnny Depp would be in love with the lawyer who defended him against Amber Heard | Series on Stage

In the newest chapter of the soap opera Depp vs. Heard, now, apparently, the Hollywood actor is in a romance with the young Joelle Rich. Who is this? Just one of the lawyers who represented him in the UK during the trial in which he was accused of defamation by his ex-wife, Amber Heard (Aquaman).

according to TMZ, Johnny Depp is dating Rich. She, in turn, is divorcing her husband, with whom she has two children. It is worth noting that Joelle was not part of the Virginia (USA) trial team against Heard, but she was present in court in support of the actor, according to the portal.

Check out some photos:

understand the case

Amber Heard was convicted of defaming Johnny Depp in Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia. The jury found that the actress must pay $15 million to him. Depp was not present in court and watched the decision by video from England.

At the center of the legal dispute was an opinion piece by Heard published in December 2018 by the Washington Post, in which she made a statement about domestic abuse without mentioning the actor.

Depp sued Heard in the State of Virginia asking for $50 million and charging her with defamation for the article. Both also claim that their careers suffered because of the allegations.