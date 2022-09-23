Jorge Jesus is again speculated at Vasco for the next season

Coach Jorge Jesus is on the radar of three different clubs in Brazil, mainly because he is dissatisfied with Fenerbahce, from Turkey.

Coach Jorge Jesus is dissatisfied in Turkey and, therefore, is considering returning to Brazil to try to repeat the success he had in his last, and only, job here: with Manto do Flamengo.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, three clubs show interest in hiring the coach and none of them is Flamengo. According to the journalist, Atlético-MG, Corinthians and Vasco da Gama may be the coach’s likely destinations.

“I went to check with a businessman who has already represented Jorge Jesus in other negotiations. This person confirmed that Jorge Jesus is not happy in Turkey and that he welcomes the coach’s return to Brazil. This person also confirmed to me that the termination penalty to take Jesus out of Turkey is 4 million euros, or R$ 20 million”, began Jorge Nicola.

“Jorge Jesus is an old dream of Atlético-MG. This person said that Atlético-MG is not the only one, and that Jorge Jesus could arrive at Corinthians if Vitor Pereira leaves, or at Vasco da Gama, who with the 777 will do a great project next season”, he concluded. .

Milton Neves disapproves of Jorge Jesus at Atlético-MG

For Milton Neves, this would be a mistake by Galo’s board for the season, mainly because it ensures that the Portuguese coach’s good phase at Flamengo was just a very lucky passage, according to him, in his opinion space at UOL Esporte.

“According to Portugal’s Record newspaper, businessmen linked to Atlético hold talks with… Jorge Jesus! Ah, folks, this is where it ends! If he really came, Jesus would use Galo as he used Flamengo. That is, always with one eye on Brazil and the other on Europe. And another thing: his fantastic phase in Gávea was pure luck! No wonder it has been played back and forth by intermediate teams from the Old Continent. So, Galo’s board, don’t make that mistake. Atlético-MG, with JJ, would throw another promising year in the trash can”, fired Milton Neves.