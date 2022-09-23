Jornal Nacional shows Jornal da Record and confuses viewers

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

TV Globo made an epic mistake on Thursday night (22/09) and surprised its viewers by mistakenly showing the final part of Record Journal in Florianópolis, capital of Santa Catarina.

The technical error occurred during free election hours. The excerpt quickly went viral on the internet and caught the attention of netizens, reverberating with memes and jokes.

The confusion started when Renata Vasconcelos presented the highlights of the National Journal before the start of free electoral propaganda. When the journalist has finished inserting, the slide appears on the screen announcing that the program dedicated to political parties would start; then, instead of showing up the politicians, a final excerpt from the credits of the newspaper of Bishop Edir Macedo’s broadcaster was shown on the plim plim channel, with the anchors talking.

Through the networks, a profile dedicated to television explained the reason for the confusion in the transmission of Roberto Marinho’s station (1904-2003). “Political Time this week in Santa Catarina is generated by NDTV [afiliada da RecordTV na cidade]and it is up to the NSC [afiliada da Globo] plug into the ND signal and retransmit. For some reason someone pressed the button a few seconds earlier and it hit this,” she commented.

As much as it was in a short time, the unusual episode ‘beyond’ guaranteed the public’s fun and became one of the most talked about subjects on social networks. The error seems to have been noticed by the team when the screen went black before starting a vignette with the president of the Republic and candidate for reelection Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL).

