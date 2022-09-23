Jornal Nacional shows Jornal da Record and confuses viewers



Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





09/22/2022 23:46

TV Globo made a mistake last Thursday night (22/09) and surprised its viewers by mistakenly showing the final part of the Record Journal in Florianpolis, capital of Santa Catarina.

The technical error happened during free election hours. The excerpt quickly went viral on the internet and caught the attention of netizens, reverberating with memes and jokes.

The confusion began when Renata Vasconcelos presented the highlights of the National Journal before the start of free electoral propaganda. When the journalist has finished inserting, the slide appears on the screen announcing that the program dedicated to political parties would start; then, instead of showing up the politicians, a final excerpt from the credits of the newspaper of the Bishop Edir Macedo station was shown on the plim plim channel, with the anchors talking.

Through the networks, a profile dedicated to television explained the reason for the confusion in the transmission of Roberto Marinho’s station (1904-2003). “The Political Hours this week in Santa Catarina generated by NDTV [afiliada da RecordTV na cidade]fitting NSC [afiliada da Globo] plug into the ND signal and retransmit. For some reason, he pressed the button a few seconds earlier and it happened,” she commented.

As much as it was in a short time, the ‘beyond’ unusual episode guaranteed the public’s entertainment and became one of the most talked about topics on social networks. The error seems to have been noticed by the team when the screen went black before starting a vignette with the president of the Republic and reelection candidate Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL).

Check out the video below: