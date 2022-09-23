José Dumont’s victim’s mother breaks silence after the actor’s arrest

José Dumont in “Pantanal”. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

News summary:

Mother of the child victim of José Dumont speaks out after arrest

Globo actor was arrested in the act on suspicion of storing child pornography

Artist was replaced in the cast of the new soap opera “Todas As Flores”

The mother of one of the alleged victims of José Dumont spoke for the first time after the actor’s arrest on suspicion of storing child pornography. That’s because he was already the target of investigation for the crime of abuse of a 12-year-old child, who was a fan of his.

In an interview with “Jornal da Record”, the boy’s mother gave some details about her son’s relationship with the Globo actor. He would be an old customer of their business.

“He [o suspeito] was a frequent customer and always asked how he [filho] was at the theater. And on Saturdays, when my son was with me, right there where I was, he would talk to my son, giving him his tips,” he reported.

She pointed out that Dumont’s behavior never aroused suspicion. “It didn’t arouse any suspicion in me. Always very attentive ”, she said when telling him that he gave gifts to her son. “Always in my company, my son was always close to me”, she added.

Psychological treatment

Impacted by the situation, she said that her son started psychological treatment. “It is difficult to overcome a blow like that. My concern is to protect him, that’s all I want, nothing more. I want justice. May he not do this to anyone else, to any children anymore,” she declared.

It is worth remembering that José Dumont was arrested in the act last Thursday (15), on suspicion of storing “sex images involving children”, a crime provided for in article 241-B of the ECA (Child and Adolescent Statute). Dumont was already the subject of an investigation in an inquiry at the Dcav (Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station), for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person. He was arrested in the apartment where he lived in Flamengo.

After the disclosure of the police case, Globo removed José Dumont from the cast of the soap opera “Todas as Flores”, by João Emanuel Carneiro, which premiered on Globoplay on October 17th. He will be replaced by Jackson Antunes.