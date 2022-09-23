Journalist laughs when commenting on ACM Neto’s fall in election poll after controversy







Journalist Julia Duailibi, from GloboNews Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews

Journalist Julia Duailibi, 44, who presents the GloboNews More, did not hold back his laughter during the live program, when commenting on the fall in the polls of ACM Neto, former mayor of Salvador and candidate for the governor of Bahia. The program aired on Wednesday, the 21st.

The program showed images of an interview with the União Brasil candidate, in which he appears to be tanned, when Julia questioned commentator Octavio Guedes about Neto’s performance. The candidate declared himself brown to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The controversy involving ACM Neto has reverberated among voters and, in recent days, the candidate has fallen in polls of voting intentions. Self-declaration is seen as one of the reasons for the loss of 5 percentage points, as indicated in the latest Datafolha survey.





ACM Neto, candidate for governor of Bahia Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews

When relaying the projections with the commentator, Julia Duailibi did not contain herself and laughed, live. So far, the journalist and the candidate have not commented on the case. On Twitter, the presenter’s laugh did not go unnoticed.

Not always impeccable and competent @juliaduailibi he could not hold back his laughter in front of “ACM Neto ‘pardo’”. It would be the most comical event of this election if it weren’t absolutely tragic. Thanks, @jaoseupimenta. Thanks, @octavio_guedes. Love you!pic.twitter.com/vg57BLwme0 — Antonio Tabet (@antoniotabet) September 21, 2022

Júlia couldn’t take it and let out a laugh with the tanned ACM NETO lol I understand you Julia, I understand you because I laughed too lol pic.twitter.com/tiEKdWDRED — Levi Kaique Ferreira (@LeviKaique) September 21, 2022

