Journalist laughs when commenting on ACM Neto's fall in election poll after controversy

Journalist Julia Duailibi, from GloboNews

Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews

Journalist Julia Duailibi, 44, who presents the GloboNews More, did not hold back his laughter during the live program, when commenting on the fall in the polls of ACM Neto, former mayor of Salvador and candidate for the governor of Bahia. The program aired on Wednesday, the 21st.

The program showed images of an interview with the União Brasil candidate, in which he appears to be tanned, when Julia questioned commentator Octavio Guedes about Neto’s performance. The candidate declared himself brown to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The controversy involving ACM Neto has reverberated among voters and, in recent days, the candidate has fallen in polls of voting intentions. Self-declaration is seen as one of the reasons for the loss of 5 percentage points, as indicated in the latest Datafolha survey.



ACM Neto, candidate for governor of Bahia

Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews

When relaying the projections with the commentator, Julia Duailibi did not contain herself and laughed, live. So far, the journalist and the candidate have not commented on the case. On Twitter, the presenter’s laugh did not go unnoticed.

