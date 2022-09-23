Journalist was fired from ESPN after defending Palmeiras

Journalist Felippe Facincani was fired from ESPN, a channel that belongs to the Disney Group. Many speculations revolve around what happened. According to some sports websites, Facincani was fired due to problems in the newsroom of the TV channel.

Facincani was called to a meeting at the company’s headquarters in São Paulo and received the notice of his resignation.

”Journalist Felippe Facincani is no longer part of the commentator team for Disney’s sports channels. We thank him for all his efforts and we wish him success in his new professional stage, ”communicated ESPN.

Some time ago, the professional defended Abel Ferreira in controversy with Cuca, from Atlético-MG. At the time, the Minas Gerais coach shot Abel for having turned his back in the penalty shootout for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores.

On TV, the journalist shot Cuca.

“It was a repressed, hypocritical and disrespectful statement. First, when talking about each one’s quirks: that one will listen to music, that the other will fall into the same corner… Cuca, who are you to talk about someone’s quirks? Just you, who has been wearing the same shirt since 2013 and no one says anything, regardless of their faith. Nobody mocks. Everyone has their faith, be it religious or cultural. You mock that the guy is listening to music on the penalty spot? You wear the same wine pants and nobody says anything,” said Facincani.

“Himself palm trees in 2016, which was Brazilian champion, you leave and go. Then you want to come back as the savior of the country in 2017. Traulitated: falls in the Libertadores round of 16, just like you did with Atlético now […] and takes another one. You don’t learn, Cuca. You’re a hypocrite, Cuca. Learn to behave and honor contracts before talking about a technician who has been in the country for two years doing a minimally competent and respectable job, who has even won you three times. And on the ball,” he added.

In addition to Cuca, other coaches criticized Abel Ferreira’s passage through palm trees.