Jove and José Leôncio disappear after troubled flight

In the soap opera wetland, Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) disappear during the trip and leave everyone desperate. It all happens after the farmer finally decides to check his health, after fatigue hits him hard, worrying a lot of people, including Filó (Dira Paes), who encourages him to see a doctor. At first, the pawn refuses to consult with the specialist, but then he decides to take care of his health in São Paulo.

In more recent scenes shown in the soap opera Pantanal, José Leôncio’s illness has been messing with everyone, and it will even generate a big fight between him and Filó, before the trip. This is just one of the tense moments in the final stretch of the plot, which promises to still have deaths and births in the next chapters.

For this, he has Jove’s company and they leave for the big city on the plane. While her husband is in the capital, Filó celebrates when he learns the good result of José Leôncio’s exams, but, in fact, the farmer discovers that he is in poor health and decides to hide this secret from everyone.

In Pantanal, Jove and José Leôncio disappear

During its return trip, the plane encounters a storm in the air and leaves Leoncio and Jove apprehensive. José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) finds out about the bad weather and warns the family about the conditions his father and brother face in heaven. That’s when everyone gets very anxious waiting for José Leôncio and Jove.

Nobody really knows what happened and the family fears the worst, remembering the trauma that other flights have already produced, including the tragic death of Madeleine (Karine Teles).

The novel Pantanal is being written by Bruno Luperi and is based on the original work by Benedito Ruy Barbosa that was first shown on TV Manchete (1983 – 1999) in March 1990.

At Globo, the artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard, Cristiano Marques and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

