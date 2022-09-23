“Just see what happens”; Diniz doesn’t shut up and ‘gets the scoop’ on Dorival Júnior’s work at Flamengo

When Dorival Júnior arrived at the Flamengo, found the team at a difficult time. Although with a squad full of remarkable players, Mengão had problems of competitiveness. However, the coach’s work took off and Dorival was a positive surprise, with Rubro-Negro playing in the Copa Brasil and Libertadores finals.

The performance drew attention not only from the press and the Nation, but also yielded statements from professional colleagues, who made a point of highlighting the impact of Dorival’s work. One of these voices is Fluminense’s coach, Fernando Diniz, who in an interview with ESPN, came out in defense of Dorival.

The hook for Diniz to throw the spotlight on the commander of Mais Querido was the controversy surrounding foreign coaches in Brazil. The professional explained about the fact: “The arrival of foreigners has a certain naturalness. It has a bit of a ‘fashion’, as four, five years ago it was to launch the interim, the coaches who were from the house. There for 2015, 2016, 2017 it became ‘fad’ too. Jorge Jesus came here, he is a foreigner, and Sampaoli did well and so the recipe is to bring in a lot of foreign coaches. Foreigners, as well as Brazilians, have some that are very good and others not so much”, he explained.

Numbers with data up to the beginning of September

Afterwards, Diniz completed praising Dorival Júnior: “Here (Brazil) we have many good coaches. Just see what is happening with Dorival at Flamengo. The type of performance, the results. He’s a guy who’s been around for a long time. If it was a guy who came from outside, the repercussion would be greater than it is with Dorival. We had to praise more what Dorival is doing. He has always been one of our best coaches”, argued the Laranjeiras coach.