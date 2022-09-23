Just today! Smiles offers 100% bonus on Livelo points transfers

Just today! Smiles is offering a 100% bonus on transfers of Livelo points to the program. To participate, you must register on the campaign page and request the transfer of at least 10,000 points to Smiles by 11:59 pm today (22/09).

The bonus is exclusive to Clube Smiles, Diamante or Clube Livelo customers, that is, customers who are not part of any of the Clubs and who are not Smiles Diamante will not receive the bonus.

Bonus miles will be valid for 12 months and credited by 10/06/2022. The other miles will be valid for 3 to 10 years, depending on the customer’s Smiles category.

As usual, there is a limit of 300,000 bonus miles per participant or for all members of the same family account. That is, members of a Smiles Family Account share the maximum limit.

The promotion is not cumulative with other current or upcoming offers.

Remembering that only transfers of Livelo points will be subsidized.

Before transferring, do not forget to register on the promotion website.

