Know 5 types of cancer related to excessive alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption is proven to be linked to a number of health problems, such as liver cirrhosis, alcoholic hepatitis and gastritis. But the substance, even in small amounts, can increase the chances of cancer.

In 2020, a survey identified that 4% of new cases of the disease recorded in the year were associated with alcohol consumption, with a higher incidence in men. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), the substance is strongly associated with the development of some types of cancer, so it is necessary to control – and if possible, avoid – the intake of drinks to reduce the chance of having tumors.

The institution even recommends that patients with any tumor avoid drinking all types of alcoholic beverages, no matter the amount, as they make it difficult to absorb some medications and compromise the functioning of the body.

Here are the main types of cancer related to alcohol consumption:

1. mouth

Each year, about 15,000 new cases of oral cancer are recorded in Brazil. Although it is more associated with habits such as smoking, frequent consumption of alcoholic beverages also influences the emergence of mutations in cells in any part of the mouth, which start to multiply in an uncontrolled way.

2. neck

Neck cancers encompass diseases in various locations in the region, such as salivary glands, larynx, pharynx and thyroid. As they are connected to the mouth, the same risk factors must be considered to decrease the chances of developing the diseases.

3. Mama

Breast cancer is the main type of the disease in women, although it also occurs in men, and alcohol consumption can increase the risk of developing the tumor. Studies have already shown that even small amounts of beverages like wine can lead to mutations.

4. Liver

Liver cancer is silent and symptoms usually appear in the later stages of the disease. Among them are abdominal pain, nausea, loss of appetite, weight loss and yellow eyes. In addition to being a consequence of frequent alcohol consumption, people with fatty liver or who use anabolic steroids are at greater risk for cancer.

5. intestine

Bowel cancer is the third most common in Brazil and affects about 40,000 people a year in the country. It is characterized by tumors that develop in a part of the large intestine, the colon, or in the rectum, which is at the end of the organ.

