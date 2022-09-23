Labibe is half-naked after tragicomic accident with Maruan in Mar do Sertão | come around

The attraction between Maruan (Pedro Lamin) and Labibe (Theresa Fonseca) will get even more intense! At the chapter this Thursday, 22/09, from “Mar do Sertão”, the prince/butler will get confused when he sees his beloved. It will all start when Maruan is cleaning the room with a vacuum cleaner…
Maruan (Pedro Lamin) cleans the room with a vacuum cleaner in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
But Labibe will arrive in the room looking for his cell phone…
Because of the noise, the two couldn’t hear each other…
And this is where Maruan will mess up and let the vacuum touch the girl’s dress…
Maruan (Pedro Lamin) will unintentionally strip Labibe (Theresa Fonseca) in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
And Labibe will end up half naked in front of the boy…
22 set
Thursday
Candoca argues with José, and Tertulinho is satisfied. Tomás sympathizes with Rosinha’s frustration with her dream of studying. Maruan explains to Tomás how he will help Rosinha study. Timbó scolds the approach between Tomás and Rosinha. Deodora approves of Lorena’s organization for the party. Tertulinho buys Latifa de Vespertino’s ring. Mirinho is interested in Laura, and Cira makes fun of his friend. Candoca is surprised by the surprise party of his wedding to Tertulinho.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!