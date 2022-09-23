Labibe is half-naked after tragicomic accident with Maruan in Mar do Sertão | come around

The attraction between Maruan (Pedro Lamin) and Labibe (Theresa Fonseca) will get even more intense! At the chapter this Thursday, 22/09, from “Mar do Sertão”, the prince/butler will get confused when he sees his beloved. It will all start when Maruan is cleaning the room with a vacuum cleaner…

Maruan (Pedro Lamin) cleans the room with a vacuum cleaner in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

But Labibe will arrive in the room looking for his cell phone…

Labibe (Theresa Fonseca) and Maruan (Pedro Lamin) meet in the living room in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

Because of the noise, the two couldn’t hear each other…

Maruan (Pedro Lamin) does not listen to Labibe (Theresa Fonseca) in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

And this is where Maruan will mess up and let the vacuum touch the girl’s dress…

Maruan (Pedro Lamin) will unintentionally strip Labibe (Theresa Fonseca) in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

Maruan (Pedro Lamin) accidentally takes off Labibe’s (Theresa Fonseca) clothes in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

And Labibe will end up half naked in front of the boy…

Maruan (Pedro Lamin) will be shocked to see Labibe (Theresa Fonseca) half-naked in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

Labibe (Theresa Fonseca) will be half-naked in front of Maruan (Pedro Lamin) in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

22 set

Thursday

Candoca argues with José, and Tertulinho is satisfied. Tomás sympathizes with Rosinha’s frustration with her dream of studying. Maruan explains to Tomás how he will help Rosinha study. Timbó scolds the approach between Tomás and Rosinha. Deodora approves of Lorena’s organization for the party. Tertulinho buys Latifa de Vespertino’s ring. Mirinho is interested in Laura, and Cira makes fun of his friend. Candoca is surprised by the surprise party of his wedding to Tertulinho.

