Law published creating health and tourism lotteries — Senado Notícias

It was published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (22) to Lhey 14,455, which creates the Health Lottery and the Tourism Lottery in Brazil. Part of the profit collected from these lotteries will be allocated to the National Health Fund (FNS), in the case of the Health Lottery; and to Embratur (Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism), in the case of the Tourism Lottery. Both lotteries will have physical and virtual bets, and management can be done by private companies.

President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed the article that determined that the Ministry of Economy would have a maximum period of 30 days to publish the concession rules for the exploitation of new lotteries. According to the government, the article is unconstitutional as it violates the prerogatives of the Executive Branch. But this veto will still be analyzed by the National Congress, on a date to be defined.

In both the Health Lottery and the Tourism Lottery, the new law opens the possibility of creating games in which gamblers try to hit which numbers will be drawn, as in the Mega-Sena; or creating games trying to hit the outcome of events sports, such as the Loteca. There is also the possibility of creating games with a fixed quota, in which the value of the prize is fixed from the beginning.

When the project (PL 1.561/2020), creating the two new lotteries, was approved in August in the Chamber of Deputies, the rapporteur, deputy Giovani Cherini (PL-RS), suggested that specifically the Health Lottery could finance the National Floor of Nursing.

Profit distribution

Regardless of the games to be created in the Loteria da Saúde and in the Loteria do Turismo, 95% of the proceeds will be collected by the operating company (excluding the prize). In games in which players try to hit numbers to be drawn, 5% of the collection of the Health and Tourism Lotteries will fall to the FNS or Embratur, respectively. In games where bettors try to hit the results of sporting events or games with a fixed quota, the participation of FNS and Embratur will drop to 3.37%; and clubs that cede the rights will receive 1.63%.

The values ​​of prizes won by gamblers, but who do not present themselves to receive within a maximum period of 90 days, will also be reverted to the FNS and Embratur. Law 14,455 also allows, in the case of funds transferred to Embratur, the carrying out of credit operations for companies in this sector.