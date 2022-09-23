Law sanctioned to create guidance program on the use of SUS for breast cancer patients – News

09/22/2022 – 15:10

Publicity/Government of São Paulo Today, tests to detect the disease need to be done within 30 days

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned Law 14,450/22, which creates the National Patient Navigation Program for People with Malignant Breast Neoplasm.

The program provides for the follow-up of suspected or confirmed cases of breast cancer, with an individual approach to patients to provide guidance and speed up the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. This monitoring will be done by patient navigators, who are professionals (generally nurses and social workers) trained to facilitate the patient’s trajectory.

Originating from Bill 4171/21, by deputy Tereza Nelma (PSD-AL), the law was published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (22). The proposal was approved in August by the Federal Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

The text establishes the creation of the program within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS) and integrated into the National Policy on Oncology Care and the National Policy on Health Care for Indigenous Peoples of the SUS.

The initiative also provides for the training of health teams for screening, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, in addition to reducing costs.

existing rules

Law 12,732/12 already establishes a maximum period of 30 days for carrying out the tests necessary to confirm the diagnosis of cancer, in cases where “the main diagnostic hypothesis is that of malignant neoplasm”. The standard, which completes ten years in November, also determines that treatment should be started within 60 days after diagnosis.

However, despite the legislation, deputy Tereza Nelma pointed out that most patients who use the SUS already have the disease in an advanced stage.

