Leader tells behind-the-scenes negotiations with Seedorf and says that ace regretted leaving Botafogo

O Botafogo surprised the whole world when he hired Seedorf in 2012. One of those responsible for the negotiation was André Silva, then vice president of football. In an interview with the “Glorioso Connection” podcast, he told the details of the hiring.

– In 2012 I went to Milan with Maurício (Assumpção, president), former side Serginho and José Renato, a football entrepreneur. Serginho made the bridge. We had received a financial contribution and started to… Mauricio had promised a player to close the airport, we started looking. One name we came up with was Seedorf. Beckham was talked to, but we didn’t get to talk to him. Carlos Alberto Torres made the bridge with Diego. I am eternally grateful, got the Botafogo bus. Something happened in the past between Volks and Bebeto (from Freitas), Botafogo was the only club in Rio that didn’t have their buses. We had the idea of ​​bringing Diego, Mauricio will go to Germany, Carlos Alberto Torres will go along and put Mauricio at Beckenbauer’s house. There is talk about Diego’s situation, but the problem was the salary, he wanted more than Seedorf. We were unable to pay. Beckenbauer tried to help, Maurício was with Diego, but it ended up not happening. Beckenbauer helped on the bus. Beckham was hard to get to,” he recalled.

– Seedorf arrived, (Carlos Augusto) Montenegro also participated in it, I don’t remember how, I think he called me to talk about Serginho. We met with Serginho and José Renato, we set up the strategy, we have so much to negotiate. Serginho got in touch with Seedorf, gave Deborah (Martin), his manager’s phone number, asked for a time, then replied that he wanted to see us. It was me, Mauricio, Serginho and José Renato. Seedorf asked us to be discreet, because he had a contract with Milan and was going to play, he got tickets for us. We went to see the game, Seedorf was king. On Monday, he made an appointment with us at the Seedorf Foundation, we went and had a five-hour meeting, in which he asked that everything be done in Portuguese. “Because I’m going to play in Brazil and I want to get acquainted with Portuguese even more”. He translates everything for Deborah, we present the project, he likes it a lot, he is hyperactive, he makes observations about changes in the project. There I was sure he was going to play for Botafogo. Nobody has a five-hour meeting if they are not interested in playing for a club, especially Seedorf. We stayed in Milan, waiting for an answer from him, then he called us, said he went to talk to (Silvio) Berlusconi, who asked to stay another season. It was a cold shower on our head. But he says he wants to play for Botafogo and makes a proposal. “We have already reached the values, I accept and make the following agreement: if I am at the same physical level, in football, we keep this agreement and I go to Botafogo”. So we signed a pre-contract – said.

However, André Silva did not stay in office until Seedorf arrived. He was shut down by President Mauricio Assumpção earlier. Even so, there is more backstage of the Dutch in Botafogo.

– I leave halfway, he gets upset, he calls me for lunch. Five o’clock lunch. And he was very upset because they were going to remove Anderson (Barros), who he had liked a lot. He says “I’m already without you, now without Anderson, it won’t work”. I talked to Mauricio, but he said “I’ve had it for Anderson”. Seedorf has serious problems with Sidnei (Loureiro), who takes Anderson’s place. With Jefferson there was mutual respect, but divergent positions. They put the club above any disagreement. I’m very proud because that game we won against Criciúma and we practically qualified for the Libertadores, I was in the corridor of the field, talking to the players and Seedorf was the last one. I was very excited to have managed to put Botafogo in Libertadores. He came to hug me and spoke to me like this, I swear I’m not talking to make myself big, “I wanted everyone to know that I came here because of you”. I had never said this to anyone. Just now Maíra (Ruas Justo), who is Vasco’s psychologist, was our psychologist and became very friendly with Clarence, asked me why I never told anyone that he came because of me. It doesn’t matter to me. What matters is having come, played and ended his career at Botafogo, which I think is poorly explored. We did a commercial with him as a fan partner, and we had fought over his image. This I participated in the meeting. He even spoke to me “why did you fight so hard for the image rights?” – revealed.

The former manager also said that Seedorf regretted leaving Botafogo, in early 2014, to coach Milan, instead of playing in Libertadores at Glorioso.

– Yes (he regretted it). He was invited by Berlusconi, who was best man at the wedding and he was adored. I talked and said “Milan is not in a good moment”. He said “Silvio will never send me away”. He sent. He was very disappointed, I know that – he concluded.