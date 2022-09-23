Learn from the BC how to anchor an interest rate expectation; aimless openings

Higher interest rates in the US, with the contracting of a terminal rate of 4.25% pa, which could occur as early as the beginning of 2023, with 100 bp of hikes remaining to be divided in the next meetings, with the fed demonstrating the most different concerns in the economy, from labor market conditions to inflation.

The sign that the FOMC emitted is not the best for some sectors, amid the challenges of anchoring inflation expectations, but mainly, preventing the rate at current levels from going through a “normalization”, that is, becoming something intrinsic to the economy, making it difficult to to revert in the future.

Being able to separate inflation from the economic set, that is, “denormalize it”, was the successful work done in the Real plan in Brazil, which was no longer successful, because after an intense process of de-indexation of the economy, the requirements of the contracts of privatization brought it back.

In any case, to avoid inflationary risks, the fed it can adopt a posture in which it accepts the advance of a recessive process, in order to anchor long-term expectations, affecting economic activity as a whole.

Locally, although again in an enigmatic way, the COPOM sent a signal that we considered harsh, but correct to the financial market, which was actually trying to provoke an early start of monetary easing, by pricing interest rate cuts before the first quarter.

This scenario would not only be incompatible with the perception of the lagged effects of monetary policy, but also with inflation projections, especially in 2024.

Thus, the two votes in favor of an increase of 25 bp were not a “trigger finger” by Bacen for a possible increase, “if necessary”, but a message that the rate will not fall again anytime soon and, therefore, that the market adjusts its positions, more compatible with the signals that the inflation and the lag emit.

If it remains at the current rate, our expectation is that inflation will collect a negative variation of at least -0.14% in September in the IPCA and the year will end closer to 5% and 6%, than the 7% recommended by the analysts until recently.

In Japan, the BoJ kept interest rates unchanged, without surprises and Masato Kanda, responsible for exchange rate policy, confirmed the intervention and defense of the currency, in order to preserve the current monetary policy of stable interest rates.

OPENING OF MARKETS

The opening in Europe is negative and NY futures open higher, in anticipation of the monetary policy decision of the Bank of England.

In Asia-Pacific, negative markets, after the maintenance of interest rates in Japan and the signal hawkish issued by fed.

The operates higher against most of the central currencies, while the Treasuries operate positive in all maturities.

Among metallic commodities, high except gold and .

The price rises in London and New York, where fears of recession outnumber supply problems.

The volatility index opens lower at -1.07%.

EXCHANGE

Dollar in cash: BRL 5.1728 / 0.58%

Euro / Dollar: US$ 0.99 / 0.305%

Dollar / Yen: ¥ 142.88 / -0.833%

Pound / Dollar : $1.13 / 0.355%

Dollar Fut. (1 m): 5149.27 / -0.22%

FUTURE INTEREST (DI)

DI – June 23: 13.75% pa (-0.40%)

DI – January 24: 13.09% pa (-1.17%)

DI – January 26: 11.41% pa (-2.06%)

DI – January 27: 11.37% pa (-1.73%)

STOCK EXCHANGES

CLOSURE

: -0.5164% / 111,936 points

: -1.7014% / 30,184 points

: -1.7931% / 11,220 points

: -0.58% / 27,154 points

: -1.61% / 18,148 points

: -1.56% / 6,700 points

OPENING

: -0.580% / 12693.08 points

: -0.769% / 5984.94 points

: -0.360% / 7211.62 points

Ibov. Fut.: -0.66% / 112600.00 points

S&P Fut.: -0.09% / 3803 points

Nasdaq Fut.: -0.179% / 11687.25 points

COMMODITIES

Bloomberg Index: 0.22% / 117.25 ptos

WTI Oil: 0.42% / $83.29

: 0.39% / $90.18

: -0.40% / $1,667.02

: 2.86% /‎‎ $98.40

: 0.56% / $1,470.50

: 0.29% / $687.75

: -0.54% / $220.10

: 0.38% / $18.29