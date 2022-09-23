Light effect from ‘blue cave’ intrigues tourists, but causes overcrowding – 09/22/2022

Croatia has one of the most beautiful coastlines in all of Europe, bathed by the Adriatic Sea and with incredible coastal destinations such as the historic city of Dubrovnik and the paradise beach of Zlatni Rat.

And, in the midst of so many beauties, there is a small piece of land that surprises tourists with an unusual landscape: the island of Bisevo, which houses a cave located by the ocean that, in its interior, has points taken by a brilliant blue water. .

Other caves for you to explore

It looks like artificial lighting, but it’s not: the water inside the cave naturally stands out in the darkness, displaying intense bluish hues between rocky walls.

And it is the sunlight that generates all this, penetrating the sea outside and entering the cave along with the water through a hole that exists in this monument of nature.

The site’s extremely clear limestone seafloor contributes to the creation of the glowing effects.

Between 11 am and 12 pm, sunlight reflects on the limestone floor, leaving the most surprising effect Image: Ivica Pavicic/Getty Images/iStockphoto

And looking into the translucent water, whose depth exceeds 10 meters, visitors have the impression that the stones are silver.

Tourists enter the cave with small boats, first crossing a darker part and then seeing themselves in front of the bluish spectacle emanating from the water.

It’s almost impossible not to be enchanted (and take great photos) with the scenery.

Visitor stretches his hand underwater to capture the effect of the cave in Bisevo Image: SimonSkafar/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Over crowded

So much beauty has attracted legions of visitors to the island of Bisevo.

Especially in the European summer, boats pile up in front of and inside the cave, carrying a huge amount of tourists eager to admire the landscapes that exist inside.

This, of course, diminished the quality of the visit to the site: in high season, in order for everyone to be able to enter, the time spent by each vessel in the cave is generally very restricted. It’s getting in, taking pictures quickly and getting out.

Cruise passes close to the cave entrance: crowded space between tours Image: Anton Petrus/Getty Images

Even so, it is an experience that has everything to be remarkable.

The glistening water usually reaches the height of its intensity and beauty between 11 am and 12 pm on sunny days.

And the best way to get to this postcard is by hiring a boat trip from the coastal town of Komiza, on the nearby tourist island of Vis.

From Komiza, the tour usually lasts between 60 and 90 minutes, including locomotion and waiting time to enter the cave.

Blue cave on Bisevo island in Croatia Image: Lukas Kastner/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The tour costs approximately 140 Croatian kunas (about R$100) per person, including food. And the entrance to the cave costs 100 Croatian kunas (about R$70) per person (all these prices are subject to change).

If possible, to escape the crowds, avoid visiting this natural monument in Croatia between June and August, the height of the tourist season in the European country. May and September can be great options to enjoy the destination with sun and more tranquility.

Nearby attractions

The island of Bisevo is located on a part of the Croatian coast that has many tourist attractions.

Split, for example, is one of the main cities in the region and one of its great postcards is the incredible Diocletian’s Palace, an architectural complex by the sea built by the Romans in the 4th century AD to be the residence of the Emperor Diocletian – and which , today, impresses with its magnitude and excellent state of conservation.

View of Split, Croatia Image: Renate Wefers / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Nearby is also Hvar, an island that is home to a beautiful historic city (also called Hvar) dotted with 15th and 16th century churches and marked by landscapes where mountains meet the ocean.

And on the island of Vis itself, from where tours to Bisevo depart, there is a lot to do: the island has beautiful beaches bathed by a sea of ​​turquoise water.