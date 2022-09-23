List of the best pizzerias in the world has three Brazilians

Disclosure

the italian award 50 Top Pizza released a ranking with the 100 best pizzerias around the world, and Brazil appears in 3 positions. The national representatives are all located in São Paulo: Mooca’s Pizza (77th position), Leggera Pizza Napoletana (83rd) and QT Pizza Bar (99th).

The result is perhaps not surprising, as the country is one of the biggest consumers of the round: a day, we eat more than a million pizzas here. São Paulo is the second city that consumes the most food in the world, behind only New York, according to data from the Associação Pizzarias Unidas do Brasil.

The strong demand represents a large market, and more and more cooks are improving traditional techniques and bringing to the Brazilian public different styles with quality ingredients – as is the case of the three that entered the ranking, all specializing in Neapolitan pizzas, fine and made for individual consumption.

Pizza da Mooca, the first among the Brazilian ones, was described by the award judges as a pizza that “does not lack personality”. “Its products come from local artisans; the only exception is the flours, which come from Italy. We recommend Caprese with buffalo milk mozzarella or the option with anchovies.

On its Instagram page, the São Paulo pizzeria with units in Mooca and Pinheiros celebrated the feat: “Very proud to be able to represent our country at this moment. Our thanks to our team, which is a fundamental part of this achievement, to our suppliers and partners and especially to our customers, who are always honoring us”. This year, the restaurant had already been elected as the best pizzeria in Brazil by the Prazeres da Mesa Best of the Year award, by popular vote.

Altogether, more than 20 countries from all continents of the world appear on the Top 50 Pizza list. Italy, as was to be expected, had its highlight, with 40 representatives among the 100 – including at the top, with the I Masanielli by Francesco Martucciin Caserta, occupying the 1st place, tied with the Una Pizza Napoletana by Anthony Mangieriin New York.

The top five is completed with the Parisian Peppe Pizzeria by Giuseppe Cutraro (3rd position) and the Neapolitans 50 Kalò (4th) and 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria (5th).

Check out the complete ranking on the award’s official website.