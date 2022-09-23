Live: new version of e-SUS Sinan for Monkeypox notification and investigation

Conasems, in partnership with DATASUS, promotes this Thursday (22), at 6 pm, on the Conasems Youtube Channel, a live on the new version of the Notifiable Diseases Information System, called e-SUS Sinan, for notification and investigation of monkeypox.

The live will contact the Participants:

Andrea Helena Fernandes Dias – Technical Consultant at CGIAE/DAENT/SVS

Elaine Dias de Oliveira Rincon – Substitute General Coordinator of CGIAE/DAENT/SVS

Fernanda Carolina de Medeiros – technical consultant at CGIAE/DAENT/SVS

Giovanny Vinícius Araújo França – Director of DAENT/SVS

Conasems technical advisor Diogo Demarchi will moderate the live.

Context

The Ministry of Health, through the General Coordination of Epidemiological Information and Analysis (CGIAE), the Department of Epidemiological Analysis and Surveillance of Non-Communicable Diseases (DAENT), the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS), in partnership with the of Informatics of the SUS (DATASUS) and the Department of Emergencies in Public Health (DEMSP/SVS) launched this Monday (19), a new version of the Information System of Notifiable Diseases, called e-SUS Sinan, for notification and investigation from Monkeypox. Soon, the platform will also carry out the notification of other cases of diseases and injuries that appear on the National List of Compulsory Notification of diseases, injuries and public health events. The complete e-SUS Sinan documentation, including notification form and instruction manual, was also made available to health managers on the IVIS Platform.

Launched in 1993 to receive records of compulsory notification of diseases and conditions, Sinan’s most recent update took place in 2007, with an online platform made available in 2010 to record dengue and chikungunya fever cases. Since then, Sinan has been having difficulties in maintaining it, due to its outdated technology, with local installations in the municipalities and transmission of lots to the federal base. Due to this scenario, notifications could take up to 60 days to be incorporated into the federal database, making timely analysis of data and decision-making difficult by managers. To speed up notification and qualify timely data analysis, the new version of e-SUS Sinan was launched as a 100% online platform, with high performance infrastructure, contributing to the democratization of information and allowing all health professionals to have access information and make it available to the community.

The development of the new version of Sinan was approved in July of this year by the Committee on Informatics and Information in Health (CIINFO). The benefits of the platform are focused on the innovation that it promotes in the health surveillance work process, since it allows the univocal identification of the individual, through the CPF and CNS, and proposes the use of a single notification form, with standardization of common fields, registration of signs and symptoms based on standardized terminology, as well as the possibility of including more than one suspected diagnosis. In addition, these changes also contribute to the integration of Sinan data with other information systems, facilitating interoperability between systems and with the National Health Data Network (e-SUS Sinan).

Considering the public health emergency of international importance as a result of Monkeypox, declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 23, 2022, the MS prioritized, together with the SUS Department of Informatics (Datasus), the development of the e- SUS Sinan, starting with the development of sheets and functionalities for emergency surveillance.