Logitech unveils G Cloud laptop with support for Game Pass, GeForce NOW and more

After a series of leaks, the logitech officially announced this Wednesday (31) the launch of the G Cloud handheld console. Focused on playing games available in the cloud, the product will hit stores in October this year bringing compatibility with Xbox Game Pass and GeForce NOW services.

The company claims that the device has a different purpose than the Steam Deck, allowing the cloud is responsible for doing all the “heavy work” of game processing. The Logitech G Cloud will have a 7 inch IPS screen with Full HD resolution (1920×1080) and 60 GHz refresh rate, the processor Snapdragon 720G and 4 GB of RAM memory.

Other specs include support for Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi technologies, as well as a 6000mAh built-in battery. Based on operating system Android 11the device promises offer up to 12 hours of gameplay on a single charge — the manufacturer explains that it will be possible to do the download games from google play storebut did not provide information about the product’s internal storage.

Logitech G Cloud Specifications

Screen : 7-inch IPS (resolution 1920×1080 pixels)

: 7-inch IPS (resolution 1920×1080 pixels) Processor : Snapdragon 720G

: Snapdragon 720G RAM memory : 4 GB

: 4 GB Drums : 6000 mAh

: 6000 mAh Storage : unspecified (expandable)

: unspecified (expandable) connectivity : Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi (2×2 MIMO, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz)

: Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi (2×2 MIMO, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz) System operational: Android 11

Laptop hits stores in October for $350

The Logitech G Cloud is the result of a partnership between the company and the Chinese giant Tencent, featuring a touchscreen and physical controls that replicate the pattern of traditional gamepads. According to the manufacturer, the first units hit stores in October this year for US$ 350 (R$ 1,799) — and whoever makes a reservation on their official website wins a $50 discount.

In the United States, the product will have the same price as the Nintendo Switch OLED, the latest version of the hybrid platform — despite having a limited offer of cloud games, it offers a rich catalog of exclusive games. According to Logitech, your laptop can be found both at its official store and at retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.

