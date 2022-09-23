Lojas Renner (LREN3) and Multiplan announce JCP, Cury (CURY3) will pay dividends and more

This Friday’s corporate radar (23) highlights the announcements of dividends by Cury (CURY3) and interest on equity (JCP) by Multiplan (MULT3) and by Lojas Renner (LREN3), among other approvals of earnings.

Check out the highlights:

Cury

The builder and developer will distribute R$ 150 million in dividends, equivalent to R$ 0.515 per share. The dividend, which is based on the shareholding position on April 29, 2022, will be paid on September 30.

Renner stores

The company’s board of directors approved the payment of R$ 169.28 million in interest on equity. The amount corresponds to R$ 0.175 per share, subject to withholding income tax. The proceeds will be paid to whoever holds the paper on November 27. The share will be traded “ex” from the following day (28).

multiplan

The company will distribute BRL 100 million in interest on equity (JCP), equivalent to BRL 0.17 per share (gross amount). The payment will be made to shareholders who are on the company’s records on September 27. The shares will be traded “ex” as of the 28th. The proceeds will be deposited until the 29th.

armac

The company will distribute R$ 15 million in dividends to its shareholders, equivalent to R$ 0.0434 per share. It will also distribute the gross amount of BRL 19 million in interest on equity, or BRL 0.055 per share. The two earnings are based on the shareholding position on September 27th. The shares will be traded “ex” dividends and interest on equity as of the 28th. Payments will take place on October 20th.

Hermes Pardini (PARD3)

The board of directors approved the payment of R$15.96 million in interest on equity (JCP), equivalent to R$0.1258 per share, with 15% withholding of income tax. Payment will be made on October 7 to shareholders holding the company’s shares on September 27. As of the 28th, the share will be traded “ex” interest.

Guararapes (GUAR3)

The fashion retailer will distribute R$ 10.033 million in interest on equity, an amount subject to withholding income tax. The amount corresponds to R$ 0.0201 gross per share. The proceeds refer to holders of the company’s shares on September 27. The papers will be traded “ex” interest as of the following day (28). The payment date will be announced only after the annual general meeting to be held in 2023.

The company corrected the gross amount of interest on equity per total share, which was reduced by R$0.000036267 in view of the reduction in the number of shares held in treasury and, consequently, the increase in the number of shares entitled to receive dividends. The company will pay BRL 480 million of JCP divided into two installments: one on 10/31/2022 and another on 01/31/2023.

The company’s board of directors approved the pricing of its subsequent offering at R$13.25 per share. The total amount of the capital increase was R$ 641.43 million. O follow on is an operation restricted to qualified investors. Simpar, the majority shareholder, will hold 68.53% of the company upon completion of the offering.

The company’s board of directors approved the issuance of R$ 1 billion in simple non-convertible debentures. 1 million bonds will be issued with a nominal value of R$ 1 thousand each. The debentures will mature in five years from the issuance date.

The funds raised, according to Movida, will be used to manage the company’s business, including working capital and fleet acquisition.

WIZ (WIZS3)

The Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf) annulled a fine of R$ 69.3 million imposed on the company for amortization of goodwill. The amount refers to the decision that had understood that WIZ would have unduly carried out tax amortizations of goodwill generated by corporate restructuring through vehicle companies and incorporations.

According to a company statement, WIZ, in 2019, demonstrated that the corporate restructuring effectively took place, and vehicle companies were not used in order to generate goodwill to be amortized.

Zamp (BKBR3)

The member of the Board of Directors of the company, Paula Alexandra de Oliveira Gonçalves Bellizia, requested resignation yesterday from the position she held.

In a meeting yesterday, the Board decided to elect Iuri de Araujo Miranda to the position, with a term of office until the Company’s first General Meeting to be held after the vacancy. Iuri will also remain as the company’s CEO until the director’s succession process is completed.

The company’s board elected Kathleen Garcia Birth as chairman of its supervisory board. Thales Almeida Pereira will be the vice.

The new directors also gave a favorable opinion on the distribution of R$ 58.72 million in interest on equity.

Shareholder Vokin Administração de Recursos increased its stake in the company’s capital to 5.06% of total common shares.

Kepler Weber (KEPL3)

Morgan Stanley increased the company’s share capital to 5% of the total number of common shares.

