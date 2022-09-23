Londrina wins support from other teams in the fight with Vasco for access: “Brazil is with you” | london

Londrina won the support of several fans in the fight for access to Serie A. With Vasco’s defeat to Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Fluminense and Corinthians fans reacted to the club’s chance to overtake the carioca team and enter the G-4.

Tubarão is three points behind the Vasco team, but with one less game in the competition. On Friday, Adilson Batista’s men receive Ponte Preta, at 9:30 pm, at Estádio do Café.

Then, Londrina and Vasco face each other in São Januário, for the 32nd round. A direct confrontation for access. Both can arrive with the same score for that match.

On social media, fans from various regions and teams joked that Londrina “It’s Brazil in the Brazilian Series B.

1 of 1 Messages went viral on social media — Photo: Reproduction Messages went viral on social media — Photo: Reproduction

