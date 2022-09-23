Lou wakes up from surgery and kicks Rico out of her life, in Face and Courage | come around

Lou preferred to believe Olivia’s (Paula Braun) assumption rather than her boyfriend, who denied the whole story.
Feeling guilty about his lover’s accident, Rico doesn’t leave the hospital, and when the ballerina wakes up from surgery, he is one of the first to see her. But the reception is not the best…
“Go away, Rico,” she says, not even wanting to look at the sportsman.
Olivia promises to intercede
Rico begs to stay, however, Lou doesn’t accept, and Olivia intercedes, says she’s going to clear up the misunderstanding.
“She’s still waking up from the anesthesia. I made this mess, let me undo it myself when she’s able to understand”, says Olivia, trying to calm Rico.
Annoyed, he leaves the room and comes face to face with Renan (Bruno Fagundes), who blames him for what happened to Lou and confronts him:
“I heard talk there that Lou broke up with you before the accident. And that might even have caused what happened. She knows I’m the only guy who always took care of her, always cared about her. after seeing Lou.”
The scenes will air from this Friday, 9/23, in Cara e Coragem.
Rico confirms to Pat that she and Lou are sisters. Moa, Alfredo and Armandinho are also shocked by the revelation. Anita discovers that Leonardo stayed under a false name at a cheap hotel on the day of his sister’s death. Cleide discovers that Renan is the father of the child that Isis is expecting. Renan forces Lucas to take him to the hospital where Lou is hospitalized. Dagmar despairs when called to go to the police station. Pat confronts Joca and demands an explanation from his father. The doctor announces that Lou’s surgery was a success, but her condition is still serious. Danilo tells Rebeca that the detective has news about the investigation. Lou wakes up after the surgery and kicks Rico out of his room. Pressured by Pat, Joca tells Nadir that he is Lou’s father. Nadir is furious with Joca’s betrayal and throws him out of the house. Anita tells Dona Lia that the police may think she was the one who killed Clarice, if Dagmar doesn’t confirm Regina and Leonardo’s alibi. Marcela and Paulo interrogate Dagmar.
