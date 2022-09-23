Lúcio Mauro Filho exposes Marco Nanini’s ‘kick’ when touching ‘forbidden subject’ on Globo

The actor said he was the one who asked when ‘The Big Family’ would come to an end at a meeting

Playback/YouTube/PodPah

Lúcio Mauro Filho was the first of the cast to ask about the end of ‘A Grande Família’



The actor Lucio Mauro Filho revealed that he was the one who kick-started the show.”The big family” reach the end. The production was on the air for 13 years at Globo and came to an end in 2014. [dos nossos contratos] it was two, three years at least, so much so that something really crazy happened. Nobody talked about ending it and when ‘A Grande Família’ was 10 years old, I started to get sick. I had entered with 25 [anos] and it was already [quase] making 40 with the same character. I was wanting to do something new. We always had an annual meeting at the beginning of the year to read the chapters, talk a little about how the year was going to be and I never said anything because I was so grateful for everything, that I had nothing to say”, said the actor. in an interview with the podcast “PodPah”. However, at the meeting in which they celebrated a decade of the series, the interpreter of Tuco decided to touch on a subject that did not please the actor. Marco Nanini, who gave life to Lineu. Without beating around the bush, Lúcio Mauro asked: “Are we thinking of finishing sometime?”.

The artist added that his intention was to know what the plans of the Globe for the production: “There in the gringa, when the guys do the last season, they earn a million dollars per episode, everything is prepared to be f*ck, here in Brazil usually one asks to leave, another fights or ends up because he’s meowing [de audiência]. So, how are we going to deal with our ending?” The actor’s comment took everyone at the meeting by surprise. “I asked the forbidden question. There was an atmosphere. Nanini turned around and said: ‘I think there’s still wood to burn’”, he said. “I was very uncomfortable. Leaving there, I called the marieta [Severo, que fazia dona Nenê]: ‘Mom, did I say something wrong?’. She: ‘My son, you brought up the forbidden subject. I can’t stop thinking since you said it. I think I agree with you.’” Lúcio Mauro and the veteran actress matured the idea and, in the following year, the subject came up again at another meeting at Globo. “I brought up the subject again: ‘So, are you thinking about the end?’ Marieta said: ‘If Lucinho, who is turning 40 [anos], is a little agonized over what he’s going to do after this here, I went to think and I’m turning 70 and I want to do some things, I don’t want to become a grandma forever’.” The decision to put an end to “A Grande Família” was taken in 2012, but as there were already contracts with sponsors, the series only came to an end two years later. The actor feels that he ended this cycle with a sense of mission accomplished. “We wrote a beautiful chapter of Brazilian TV”, he concluded.