Lula calls Bolsonaro a “chucrão” and calls himself a “refined socialist”

The PT member participated in a Saturday afternoon at Programa do Ratinho, on SBT; criticized Bolsonaro for having “mocked” the pandemic

In an interview with Mouse Programat the SBTformer President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) classified President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his main opponent in the electoral dispute, as “chuchrão” and “ignorant” and criticized him for the government’s response to the pandemic.

“Bolsonaro, you know he’s kind of ‘ignorant’, kind of chucro, he swears. […] There are people who think it’s beautiful to be ignorant, but it’s not. The beautiful thing is to be polite, a refined guy like me”he said.

Lula said he never blamed Bolsonaro for the pandemic, which, according to him, was a “phenomenon of nature”but said the president was wrong to have not set up an effective crisis committee or council with the country’s top health secretaries and not have bought vaccines quickly.

“He didn’t buy it because he didn’t believe in the vaccine at first, Mouse. He mocked the pandemic, joked. It’s a stupidity of someone who is a little ignorant and that’s what he really is. That rough way of his, from a capiau in the interior of São Paulo”said.

According to Lula, it would have been possible to have reduced the number of deaths by around 400,000 if the government had been more committed to combating the coronavirus in the country.

The PT said it was commendable that Bolsonaro attended the wake of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, England, but said that the chief executive could also have visited the family of a child who died of covid.

“I could have shed a ‘tear’ in the corner of my eye for nearly 700,000 people who died. It was gross, ignorant, which is the correct word. It’s chucrão”said.

Carlos Massa, known as Ratinho, also questioned Lula about other countries ruled by left-wing politicians in Latin America that face economic problems, such as Argentina.

In replying, Lula said that he considers himself a left-wing citizen and a “refined socialist”. “I defend private property, freedom to organize and the right to strike”said.