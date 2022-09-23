Lula no Ratinho: SBT changes newspaper schedule and bomb presenter interview on the networks

SBT anticipated the start of its nightly news on Thursday night (22) to broadcast live the interview of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to presenter Ratinho, which starts at 8 pm. The announcement was made in advertising pieces released by the broadcaster itself and relayed by the presenter on his social networks.

“The chat will be about the main proposals of the campaign that he has for Brazil, in case he is elected”, wrote Mouse on Instagram. The post had around 22,000 likes.

The presenter has been finding it difficult to improve his audience numbers and has had a hard time surpassing 6 points in recent months.. Carlos Massa, the Mouse, managed to surpass the mark recently when he interviewed the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on September 13th. He then scored 6.4 points.

However, his other electoral bet, the interview with candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT), did not exceed 5.4 points and was behind the chapter by Poliana Moça, also shown on SBT on the same night. That’s why Ratinho, despite being a declared Bolsonarist, bets on today’s interview with former President Lula to leverage the audience a little.

Lula more than leads the main electoral polls with chances of winning in the first round. In recent days, a huge electoral migration to his ticket has been seen due to the proximity to the election and the concerns of more than half of Brazil with the directions that the country can take if the current president is given another chance.