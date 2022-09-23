Lula says Ciro “is freaking out” about debt forgiveness proposal

posted on 09/22/2022 21:44



When asked how the minimum wage will increase, Lula said that “it will increase, increasing” and recalled an example of his past administration – (Credit: Reproduction / Social Networks)

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (22/9) that presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) “is freaking out”. The declaration took place in Mouse Program when the PT commented on the pedestrian’s promise about debt forgiveness.

“I think Ciro is freaking out. I saw Ciro tell you here: ‘no, because the interest rate is too high, because Brazil paid 500 billion’. He was finance minister for three months. was the interest rate when he was a minister? 55%. If he has a short memory, it is important for him to remember that it only reduced to 49%”, he pointed out.

Lula closed the series Encounters with Mousewho has already interviewed other presidential candidates, such as Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), and Simone Tebet (MDB).

When asked how he will increase the minimum wage, Lula said that “it will increase, increasing” and recalled an example of his past administration.

“You replaced what was inflation and gave the salary increase according to GDP growth. If GDP grows by 5%, you give it 5%. If GDP doesn’t grow at all, you give inflation. That’s how we we did during our government and that’s why the minimum wage has increased by 77%”, he concluded.