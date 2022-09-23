Lula says he will increase minimum wage if elected and says Ciro is ‘freaking out’ with promises







The candidate and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) guaranteed, this Thursday, 22, that he will increase the minimum wage, if he is elected President of the Republic. In an interview with Ratinho, Lula also stated that Ciro Gomes (PDT) is “freaking out” with campaign promises, and called Jair Bolsonaro (PL) a “chucrão”.

The presidential candidate was the last to participate in the Saturday meeting that took place on the program ‘Candidatos com Ratinho’, in SBT. Before him, Jair Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet (MDB) were interviewed.

In a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, Ratinho addressed several topics during the interview, asking about income generation, economy, and even about the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST).

In an excerpt of the interview, when asked how he will increase the salary, Lula quickly replied: “increasing”. “Let me tell you something, when I was president, we used to raise the minimum wage. You replaced what was inflation, and you gave the salary increase according to GDP growth. Look, if GDP grows by 5%, you give it 5%, if GDP doesn’t grow at all, you give inflation. That’s how we did it during our government and that’s why the minimum wage has increased by 77%,” she added.

Ratinho also questioned whether, if he becomes president again, he will continue to finance works in countries such as Venezuela, Bolivia and Cuba by the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), as he did in his last government.

“When you finance works, you are exporting your engineering. […] When BNDES lends money, the company is obliged to hire a Brazilian company. Second, the components are purchased from Brazil. You are actually exporting as well as getting your money back. How do you think Brazil developed?”, says Lula.

The presenter countered by saying that some countries did not pay, and the PT said that everyone pays, despite the difficulties, and mentioned that Brazil paid the debt with the IMF during his term. “I lent $15 billion to the IMF, and we made a small reserve of $370 billion, which Brazil did not have,” he added.

Criticized opponents and defended Dilma

During the interview, Lula also scolded Ciro Gomes, saying that he is “freaking out” about the campaign promise on debt forgiveness. “I saw Ciro say to you: ‘no, because the interest rate is too high, Brazil paid 500 billion’. He was Minister of Finance for three months, do you know what the interest rate was when he was minister? 55%. 55%. If he has a short memory it is important for him to remember. He was a minister, what she reduced was only 49%”.

In another moment of the Sabatina, Lula calls Bolsonaro a “chucrão” and “ignorantão”, when talking about the current president’s management in the coronavirus pandemic, criticizing him for the lack of empathy with the people, and the lack of faith in the vaccine. against the disease.

The PT even came out in defense of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), saying that she was the victim of a “coup” when she was impeached, and that “they could never impeach a president because she made the settling of accounts that they put the nickname of pedaling”. According to Lula, Fernando Henrique Cardoso and he also did the same.

“At the end of the year, you sometimes don’t have the money to close the box, you take money from other programs, put it there and then you replace it. My dear, this is normal, they invented a scam and it was a scam.”

Lula also admitted that he considers himself on the left, “a refined socialist”, as he defends private property, freedom of organization, and the right to strike.

“See, I am your servant. I ask you for a raise, you deny me a raise. Nothing happens to you. Then I have to sell my labor. I go on strike, the police come at me. Why didn’t the police go after you, who denied it? Why do you just come at me? Well, you sell your job and I sell my workforce. So what I want is to build a more harmonious world,” she points out.

When Ratinho said that not all candidates elected to governors will be supporters of the PT, Lula guaranteed that he will talk to all states, regardless of political party, if elected. He also plans to meet with governors and mayors to discuss the projects.

“A compromise that I will make, if I win the elections, in the first week I will call the 27 governors and I can see in each state the three main works that each state has for us to share in the construction of these roads. That’s what I’m going to do. I want peace and love. Lulinha peace and love is back with full force”.

At one point during the hearing, the presenter questioned whether the members of the MST would feel “more comfortable invading” properties, and Lula counters by questioning which are the productive lands that the movement invaded.

“The landless are producing, organizing cooperatives, and have already become the largest producer of organic rice in South America. […] So, what I want to tell you is: I will win the elections, we will have peace in the city, we will have peace in the countryside, families will eat again”.

