Lula scores 46% x 35% of Bolsonaro in the 1st round, says Ipespe

Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet are still tied within the margin of error, with 7% and 4%, respectively

Ipespe/XP poll released this Friday (23.Sep.2022) shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 46% of voting intentions, leading the electoral race. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is in 2nd position, with 35%.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) come next, with 7% and 4%, respectively, technically tied within the margin of error, which is 2.2 percentage points more or less.

Here are the percentages recorded by all candidates in the survey:

The blanks and nulls add up to 5%, while those who do not know or have not responded, 2%.

In the last Ipespe/XP survey, released on August 31, the PT candidate scored 43% X 35% of the chief executive. The former governor of Ceará appeared with 9% and the senator, with 5%.

In an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the former president would win by 54% to 37%. Whites and nulls and those who do not know or did not know how to answer add up to 9%.

The Ipespe researchers surveyed 2,000 voters from September 19 to 21. The confidence interval is 95.5%. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-08425/2022. It cost R$84,000.00 and was paid by XP Investimentos, according to Electoral Justice data. Here is the full text (4 MB).

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from September 18 to 20, 2022 showed that Lula has an advantage of 7 percentage points over Bolsonaro in the 1st round. The PT has 44%, while the president has 37%.

Cyrus has 7%. Technically ties with Tebet (4%) by a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Felipe d’Ávila and Soraya Thronicke have 1% each. The other candidates did not have enough mentions to score.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 301 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-00407/2022. Read about the methodology.

O PowerDate also tested the names of Lula and Bolsonaro in a scenario of direct confrontation in the 2nd round. Learn more here.