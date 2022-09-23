Lula’s plans for Brazil to regain international prominence

The day after Jair Bolsonaro fulfilled the tradition of Brazil and opened the United Nations General Assembly, Lula participated in meetings in São Paulo revealing the world’s expectations regarding who will be in that same pulpit in New York next year. The former president met with diplomats from the BRICS (except China), then he met representatives of five European nations (Germany, France, Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland) and, finally, he spoke with the acting ambassador of the United States, Douglas Koneff. His main international adviser, former foreign minister Celso Amorim, was in the talks. Then, on Thursday the 22nd, he traveled to Brasília to exchange ideas with ambassadors from Latin American countries. They wanted to know who they should look for to greet the PT in case of victory at the polls and, of course, what foreign policy would be like in a new Lula term.

Among the former president’s and Amorim’s collaborators, it is said that the defense of the environment and the Amazon and the challenges of climate change will be at the heart of future foreign policy. Flag to be held in the company of two neighbors of progressive governments, Gustavo Petro’s Colombia and Gabriel Boric’s Chile. The environmental issue is the most important issue in Europe today, for example, and one of the causes of global finance’s repudiation of Bolsonaro’s Brazil. Minister of the Environment in the Dilma Rousseff government, Izabela Teixeira is in favor of the creation of a Climate Emergency Secretariat linked to the president. She also defends that the government elected in October take advantage of the UN Conference on Climate Change, COP-27, in November, in Egypt, to show the world the engagement in the area.