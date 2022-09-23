Maju Coutinho causes confusion in restaurant after complaining about food

Presenter said she was not well attended at the place and took an attitude that ended up leaving her husband in a delicate situation

Reproduction/GNT

Maju Coutinho reported that she was poorly attended at a restaurant in Spain



the presenter Maju Coutinho told that she involved her husband, Agostinho, in a mess during a trip the couple made to Spain. The artist was dissatisfied with the food and service at a restaurant she frequented in the country and took an attitude that ended up putting her partner in a delicate situation. “I went to seville with my husband, Agostinho, and he sold it to me, because he had already gone to Spain, where he had eaten the best tortilla in the world and I had to know it, I had to try it. I was already waiting to eat this blessed tortilla”, said the presenter of “Fantastic” in the program “Que História é Essa, Porchat?”. At random, the couple chose a restaurant, which Maju thought looked like a bakery, to eat the tortilla. “The waiter served us very badly. Super gross. You asked and he threw the menu, gave it back and he pulled it out, asked for water with ice and it came without ice.” The situation was bothering the journalist, who was on vacation and looking forward to eating the tortilla. When the dish finally arrived, she was disappointed and said it looked like a “thick omelet”.

“It wasn’t like that, it wasn’t good [a tortilha] and that bad service. I was already a little nervous about it all. When my husband went to pay the bill, I took the napkin and wrote: ‘The worst tortilla in the world‘ [A pior tortilha do mundo, em português]’. I rebelled. I left it on the table and we left. My husband didn’t see me doing it.” The problem is that in the middle of the way, Agostinho realized that he had forgotten his hat at the restaurant. “I froze, but I kept to myself, I said: ‘Okay, go get it’.” Back at the restaurant, Maju’s husband asked about his hat and the waiter returned it but also confronted him. “What is this here? The worst tortilla in the world?”, asked the employee of the establishment. “The waiter showed the napkin, he [Agostinho] I had no idea [do que estava acontecendo]. When he came back, he said: ‘Maju, bucket, you complained about the tortilla’. The waiter was satisfied and he didn’t know how to respond”, concluded the journalist.