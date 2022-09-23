Man arrested after assaulting call girl and taking children to motel in BH

A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a call girl at a motel in the Olhos d’Água neighborhood, in the Barreiro region, in Belo Horizonte, in the early hours of Thursday (22). Two of the suspect’s children, aged 15 and 16, were at the scene after being hidden in the family member’s vehicle. He claimed that he would have gone to a nightclub after Cruzeiro’s victory over Vasco, in Mineirão, and arranged a program with three girls.

According to the Military Police (PM), the victim reported working in a nightclub and that she and two other women were approached by the suspect along with his children. A value of R$ 1 thousand for each of them would have been agreed for the sexual program and both went to the motel.

The woman said that the suspect suddenly became aggressive and started hitting her in the face. Even though she asked him to stop, the man continued. Also as recorded in the incident, the suspect had sexual intercourse without using a condom, even though the woman asked him to use it.

The call girl repudiated the suspect’s attitude and he started screaming and cursing the victim. The violent attitude was recorded by another sex worker, who confirmed the report of the assaulted woman. Motel employees said they did not see the suspect entering with the children and said they were hidden in the car.

Man claimed that women changed the program’s value

In conversation with the military, the suspect said that after leaving Mineirão, he went to a nightclub with his children and then to the motel. He claimed to have agreed the price of R$ 500 per program with the girls, but that they changed the values.

Regarding the non-use of condoms, the suspect said that the relationship was consensual. The man was arrested and taken to the State Digital Duty Center. The Civil Police was contacted by the report, but has not yet returned. The text will be updated once the placement is received.