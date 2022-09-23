Marcos Braz reveals controversy with Arrascaeta and may force Uruguayan to leave Mengão

arrascaeta

September 22, 2022 · 3:00 pm

Anyone who thinks that the relationship of Flamengo with the uruguayan national team is positive. The red-black crowd woke up worried this Thursday with the situation of arrascaeta, who suffers from intense pain in the pubic region. Player was diagnosed last week with pubalgiathe same problem that drove away Diego Alves for 2 months.

arrascaeta was summoned and will defend the Uruguay national team in friendlies this week, where will be the last FIFA dates before World Cup. In the last match of Flamengoin defeat by 2 to 1 against Fluminenseshirt 14 asked to be substituted at 26 minutes of the second time. the situation of arrascaeta raises concern in Dorival Junior and not the head of the red-black medical department, Marcio Tannure.

2022 Qatar Cup Stickers – Blister Card With 100 Envelopes Paperback. Buy here

More Flamengo news

Dorival Jr doesn’t give a damn about Flamengo fan and could end up being fired

Marcos Braz decided to say everything he thinks about the final of the Copa do Brasil

In past times, the Rio de Janeiro club had strong frictions for the release of arrascaeta, the celestial selection. Mainly because of criticism from red-black leaders to the fact that arrascaeta was a bench and was rarely used by the former coach, Oscar Tabarez. From Lá Pra Cá, their relationship did not improve and it was up to Marcos Braz reveal the thinking that Uruguay has about the Flamengo.

“What I can say is that we already had a worse relationship later on. That goes a lot, it’s not even in terms of uruguayan federation, sometimes the technical commission, and we have to respect some positions. We also have to understand. Uruguay’s concern with Flamengo is zero, for obvious reasons. That’s the game,” he said. Marcos Braz.