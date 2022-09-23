Maria Bruaca will run away with Alcides without meeting her grandson in Pantanal | come around

In the next chapters of “Pantanal” Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) really starts to believe that Tenório (Murilo Benício) may have become a better person. With the divorce finalized, she feels more comfortable to visit her daughter Guta (Julia Dalavia) in the house where she lived until recently, and where she also became persona non-grata for months.

In scenes that will air from this Monday, September 26, Maria goes to Tenório’s farm in the company of Alcides, when her ex-husband is not at home. There, she is very well received by zuleica (Aline Borges), but finds the discomfort in her daughter. All because Guta begins to question her about her relationship with the pawn, who is not present at this moment, as he is waiting outside.

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) argues with Guta (Julia Dalavia) in "Pantanal" — Photo: Paulo Belote/Globo

Guta says he doesn’t trust him and suggests that the boy might want to take advantage of his mother, now that she has land in her name. Maria is offended, defends Alcides and their relationship, making it clear to her daughter that he was the best thing that happened to her since she found out that Tenório had another family in São Paulo. Finally, Maria says goodbye telling her daughter that she is going to Sarandi before the birth of her grandson.

Zuleica (Aline Borges) welcomes Maria (Isabel Teixeira) to her home to visit Guta (Julia Dalavia) — Photo: Paulo Belote/Globo

After a few chapters, Maria will know that her grandson has been born, but unfortunately she won’t have time to recognize him. Many tragedies will have happened, forcing her to flee to Sarandi with Alcides.