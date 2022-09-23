Marjorie Estiano leaves TV Globo after 18 years

posted on 09/21/2022 22:50



(credit: Sergio Zalis/TV Globo)

After Juliana Paiva announced, last Monday, the 19th, that she would no longer renew her contract with TV Globo, after 13 years working at the station, this Wednesday, the 21st, another star joined the list of actors who did not have more fixed contract with the company from Rio de Janeiro: Marjorie Estiano, who ends the fixed contract after 18 years in the house.

Through a note, the actress’ press office confirmed the news and said that from now on she will be hired for a work: “Actress Marjorie Estiano’s contract with TV Globo expires at the end of this month and she chose not to renew it. it in the long-term regime because it already has other projects in sight, so it was agreed with the broadcaster that from now on it will only work with contracts for the right work”.

Marjorie became well known when she was part of the cast of Workout, in 2004. She played the villain Natasha. Afterwards, she also participated in productions such as Life pages, Way of the Indies, Two face and Empire. Currently, she plays the doctor Carolina in the series Under pressurewhich already has five seasons aired by the network.

The actress will soon be seen in the series. The end, from Globoplay, in which she will play Ruth, in the homonymous work by Fernanda Torres. She is also in the cast of the movie Bury Your Dead, by Marco Dutra, in which he plays opposite Selton Mello. There is no premiere date yet.