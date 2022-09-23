Market in 5 Minutes: Monetary UFC — trying to beat up inflation

Good morning people. outside, the markets in actions Asians followed Wall Street and closed lower this Thursday (22), reacting to the fact that the Federal Reserve announced another big increase in the interest rate. fees to cool the runaway inflation.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong fell, while oil prices rose, which could benefit Brazil.

Yesterday (21), in the battle against inflationthe Federal Reserve raised its interest rate by 75 basis points, as expected.

In Brazil, the Central Bank maintained the Selic rate at 13.75% per year, but made very aggressive statements in the statement accompanying the decision.

That is, in both cases there was a tone hawkish (contractionist) by the authorities. In the end, the fight against inflation is the most important theme of the year.

00:38 — The most hawkish “kept” in the world

Before anyone bothers: yes, the correct would be “kept”, but like all newsletters mornings must be making the same joke, I wouldn’t miss my chance to shine.

As expected, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) maintained the Selic rate at 13.75% per year. The decision, however, was not unanimous, with two directors of Bacen voting for a rise of 25 basis points.

In any case, the cycle of Brazilian monetary tightening seems to have come to an end… but not much.

In a very aggressive tone in its statement, the Copom indicates that it would not hesitate to resume the adjustment if disinflation does not proceed as expected; that is, we can go up again if necessary – it is very likely not, but the communiqué hawkish set the tone for how communication will be in the coming months.

The end of the cycle (for now), even if the rate is maintained for a long time at this level, allows investors to start wondering about the possible fall in interest rates in a second moment, which should happen, at least marginally, in the second half of the year. of next year.

This could be good for equities (there is room for correction today, yes, but the gain in the coming months with multiples expansion could be big), even though this position of “if I need to, I’ll do more” remains.

01:45 — Powell’s club

The Federal Reserve was also contractionary yesterday, triggering realization in US markets on Wednesday afternoon (European and Asian markets made catch-up with the negative movement this Thursday).

As expected, the central bank raised its interest rate by 75 basis points to a range between 3.00% and 3.25% per annum, the highest since the beginning of 2008.

What caught the eye, however, was the tough talk of Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Fed, and the update of the expectations of the members of the monetary authority.

In the Summary of Economic Projections, an expectation was presented to the market that the interest rate could rise to between 4% and 4.5% by the end of 2022.

If so, that would mean another 150 adjustment points, which could be an increase of 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time in November, followed by 50 points in December and 25 points in February.

Naturally, this monetary contraction will not be smooth. Reducing inflation will likely require a sustained period of below-trend growth, with some easing in working conditions.

So much so that the median of projections for the US GDP in 2022 goes from 1.7% to 0.2%. Next year, the economy is expected to grow 1.2%. In this case, unemployment could rise to around 4.5% between 2023 and 2024.

Note that the move is relevant and should promote revisions in corporate earnings, opening space for new lows in US markets.

Powell’s more aggressive tone when admitting the risk of a recession marks the cycle of monetary tightening in the central countries, which should continue while we Brazilians already have the luxury (at least for now) of having ended the tightening cycle.

In the US, interest rates should continue to rise and will remain there for some time, until inflation is more controlled.

03:18 — Everyone is raising interest rates…

In Europe, where markets tumble this morning, investors are huddled over the Bank of England’s policy meeting, which is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points (a higher dose of 75 points is not ruled out). .

It is curious that the British Central Bank acts in a contractionary manner while the government follows a more expansionist fiscal trend, very similar to the modus operandi of western democracies (Brazil, USA and cia. ltda.).

Higher interest rates became fashionable and even the Swiss National Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 0.5% per annum (until June this year, when it raised the rate by 25 points, the Swiss central bank maintained its stable interest rates at -0.75% since 2015), taking the country out of negative territory (more on that later).

It’s the end of the era of negative interest rates in Europe — Switzerland was the last European country with a negative rate, in response to inflation hitting 3.5% last month, its highest rate in three decades.

04:12 — Even Japan “kind of” gave in…

In Asia, during Thursday’s trading session, the Bank of Japan did nothing and kept its monetary policy unchanged.

Although we know that the Japanese central bank loves to see the world catch fire and still do nothing, the lack of response in the face of the yen’s devaluation, close to its lowest value in two decades, is noteworthy.

On the other hand, despite not moving interest rates, the institution appears to have carried out a direct intervention to defend the currency (the so-called “decisive measures” in the foreign exchange market), causing an appreciation of more than 2%.

Naturally, the Japanese will be the last to move. The Japanese economy is a separate case and must be evaluated separately.

04:48 — The end of the era of negative interest

After years of abnormal monetary policy, in a period in which several authorities adopted extreme easing as a standard, we finally seem to have reached the end of the era of negative interest rates.

Denmark, the first to go below zero in 2012, took its interest rate into positive territory last Thursday after the European Central Bank exited negative rates in July.

With today’s rise in Switzerland, Japan will be the only major central bank with negative interest rates, but the Japanese are a different case (maybe the game will change there with the departure of Haruhiko Kuroda from the presidency in April).

The financial and economic challenges of the last decade have forced central bankers to pioneer the strategy, having already reduced rates to zero to tackle the European debt crisis.

Conceptually, the idea was to penalize cash holders and reignite economic activity by encouraging borrowing. We seem to have created a major anomaly in the markets.

It remains to be seen whether negative interest will be gone forever. Quite frankly? I understand that it is possible for us to return there, but unlikely, especially in a short period of time.

The next few years will be of more inflation and more interest rates around the world. It’s the new reality. The reality of the new decade.