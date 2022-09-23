Mbappé: player gets involved in controversy with France national team sponsor and could be sued

Mbappe is, definitely in the french spotlight. Whether because of the speculated love life or the infighting between Neymar and PSG, the player has constantly turned news from international portals. This time, an attitude of the athlete with the French national team is giving the talk.

Getting ready to compete in the 2022 World Cup (+ check out more details on the competition), Mbappé took a radical stance in protest against the Selection. That’s because, in March, the player asked to have the contracts with the sponsors reviewed. At the time, the athlete even refused to participate in an event with the French Federation, but his request was not accepted.

+ Understand contractual clause that could end Mbappé’s career at PSG.

Understand Mbappé’s grievance with the French national team

Mbappé’s request involves the relationship between players and sponsors. The player claims that does not want to have the image associated with fast food chains or bookmakers. Also according to the athlete, the French team unequally exploits the image of the espotistas. He also points out that each should have the right to choose which brands to link with.

+ Mbappé leaves Neymar behind and has PSG’s most expensive contract. See the values!

On Tuesday (20), Mbappé reportedly refused to participate in a photo shoot involving the KFC company. Therefore, Alain Béral, vice president of the French fast food chain, revealed the possibility of suing the player.

“It’s a problem between the Federation and Mbappé, who are on a whim of the youth revolt. We have nothing to do with it. What I do know is that we paid for something that was negotiated very clearly and we are going to enforce the our rights,” he said.

The French Football Federation has promised to review the clauses requested by Mbappé.