Medicines with CANNABIS can now be delivered by delivery

With authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the pharmaceutical company GreenCare, which is one of the largest companies that controls global funds specializing in cannabis, started to sell drugs with the substance for medicinal purposes at retail through delivery already in the latter week.

This authorization provided by the agency will allow companies to stock these items. This will shorten the drug delivery time from 30 days to 48 hours for patients who need this treatment. Without this authorization, the importation was carried out directly by the patient, so it took – many times – more than 30 days for the medicines to reach the patient.

delivery model

According to Fábio Furtado, partner and director of the company, the delivery will initially be carried out in 70% of the national territory and will be carried out in two stages. Within 24 hours after the call, the company goes to the patient’s residence and takes the prescription. After the prescription is withdrawn, there is another 24 hours to take the medicine to the citizen.

He also points out that this form of delivery is carried out in other countries, but they will be the first company that will deliver these cannabis-based medicines through delivery in Brazil. Today, they serve more than 20,000 patients. The goal is to expand the customer base by 40% within one year.

When the retail sale project began to be developed, there was even talk about the possibility of selling these cannabis-based medicines over the pharmacy counter, but this possibility has been ruled out so far. There is no forecast for getting off the paper.

They reported that some points made this model stay on paper. The most relevant is that a good part of the clientele in question is elderly and has difficulty going to the pharmacy. In addition, this is also a way of not exposing these people, as the pandemic has not yet been declared over. Another point is that these companies already have a loyal clientele who have been requesting this type of service for a long time.

Cannabis extract was the first product sold through delivery, but the company plans to make two other formulas available for this sales model by the end of October or beginning of December. It is expected that by next year there will be six more products available for this form of delivery. All cannabis-based.

Deliveries are made through outsourced companies and hospital logistics specialists with free shipping.