Mega-Sena accumulates and the next draw will be R$ 170 million; see numbers

Nobody hit the six dozen, and the Mega-Sena accumulated to R$ 170 million. The draw was carried out by Caixa Econômica Federal on the night of this Wednesday (21), the Mega-Sena contest 2522. The contest was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. The prize will be drawn again on the 24th of September.

Mega Sena numbers 2522

32 – 04 – 25 – 39 – 40 – 05

What are the days of the mega-sena draw?

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Due to the Mega da Virada contest, which must end in 0 or 5, the Mega-Semanas were created, which are exclusive to Mega-Sena. These draws take place at predetermined periods throughout the year. There are 3 weekly contests held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

How to play in mega sena?

Mega-Sena has a very easy to play format. The standard bet consists of marking 6 numbers out of the 60 available. It is also possible to play with more numbers, which increases the chances of winning. To win a cash prize it is necessary to hit a four of a kind (4 numbers), a corner (5 numbers) or a sena (6 numbers), with the biggest prize going to the sena hitters.

What time is the Mega-Sena draw?

The draws are at approximately 20:00 (Brasilia time). They are open to the public and are held at Caminhões da Sorte, each day in a Brazilian city. Some raffles are also held in a TV studio or in the Caixa auditorium, in Brasília.